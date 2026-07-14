Air India goes digital to manage Boeing fleet

NEW DELHI, 15 July 2026: Air India has taken a step forward in its transformation journey, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approving the use of Electronic Technical Logbooks (ETLs) as the primary technical document for its Boeing 787 fleet and authorising parallel implementation across its Boeing 777 fleet.

This will boost Air India’s commitment to leveraging technology to strengthen operational performance, safety, reliability, and sustainability and position it as a technology-enabled, modern global airline.

Photo credit: Air India.

With this approval, Air India has become one of the first airlines to adopt Electronic Technical Logbooks (ETLs) across its entire B787 widebody fleet, completing ETL implementation.

The Electronic Technical Logbook replaces traditional paper-based maintenance records with a secure digital platform, enabling faster, more accurate, and more efficient management of aircraft maintenance and engineering activities. The digital system provides real-time information sharing between maintenance engineers and operational teams, improving coordination, accelerating defect reporting and rectification, and enhancing aircraft dispatch reliability.

The ETL platform also delivers enhanced data integrity, traceability, and regulatory compliance while providing advanced analytics that support predictive maintenance and informed engineering decision-making. In addition, the paperless system significantly reduces paper consumption, supporting Air India’s sustainability objectives.

The achievement reflects Air India’s continued investment in digital technologies to modernise engineering and maintenance operations while maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. It is a key step in the airline’s broader vision of building a world-class, data-driven aviation business that excels in operational performance and customer service.

(Source: Air India)