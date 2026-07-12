Air India rises in on-time ranks

NEW DELHI, 13 July 2026: Air India ranks as the fourth most on-time airline in the world in June 2026 by aviation analytics firm Cirium, underscoring the airline’s continued focus on operational reliability and schedule integrity.

According to Cirium’s June 2026 On-Time Performance report, Air India recorded an on-time arrival rate of 86.85% across 15,135 flights tracked during the month. The airline also posted an on-time departure rate of 86.23% and a completion factor of 99.7%, meaning virtually all scheduled flights operated as planned.

Photo credit: Air India. Ranks fourth worldwide in Cirium’s June 2026 On-Time Performance Report.

The ranking reflects Air India’s sustained investments in operational resilience, improved network planning, and enhanced execution across its domestic and international operations.

As a hub-and-spoke network carrier operating numerous domestic and international connections through India’s two largest airports, Delhi and Mumbai, Air India manages significant operational complexity. The airline’s operations can be impacted by congestion and air traffic control restrictions at these busy airports, which often have a cascading effect across the network.

To mitigate disruptions and delays, Air India has implemented measures to improve schedule reliability and deliver a more consistent travel experience for its customers. These include improving departure punctuality, streamlining aircraft turnaround processes, enhancing real-time network monitoring, and enabling faster operational decision-making across the airline.

The airline has also focused on building greater operational resilience through robust contingency planning, enhanced cross-functional coordination, and maintaining the operational flexibility needed to respond effectively to unforeseen disruptions such as weather events, airspace restrictions, airport congestion, or technical issues. These efforts help minimise the impact of disruptions, support network stability, and ensure customers reach their destinations with greater reliability.

Air India’s improving operational performance complements its broader transformation efforts, which encompass fleet modernisation, customer experience enhancements, digital innovation, and the strengthening of global connectivity through its growing hub-and-spoke network.

Ongoing fleet modernisation

Air India is undertaking one of the world’s largest fleet renewal programmes, having placed orders for 600 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft, while simultaneously modernising its existing fleet. The airline has inducted three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft over the last six months, with additional Boeing 787-9s and Airbus A350-1000s scheduled to join the fleet later in 2026.

In parallel, Air India is progressing with the retrofit of its legacy widebody fleet. Two of its 26 legacy Boeing 787-8 aircraft featuring completely refreshed interiors have already returned to service, while three more are currently undergoing upgrades in the United States.

By the end of 2026, more than 50% of Air India’s widebody fleet is expected to feature new or upgraded interiors, significantly enhancing the customer experience across the airline’s long-haul network.

(Source: Air India)