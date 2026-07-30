Star Air serves pilgrimage gateway

BENGALURU, India, 31 July 2026: Star Air, India’s regional airline and the aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, resumes scheduled services connecting Solapur (SSE), Maharashtra, with Mumbai.

Serving as the gateway to the revered pilgrimage destinations of Akkalkot, Pandharpur and Tuljapur, Solapur plays a vital role in the region’s tourism and cultural landscape. Operations resume on 1 August 2026, with limited-time special fares starting from INR 2,799.

Photo credit: Star Air.

Solapur, a key commercial and industrial centre in southern Maharashtra, is recognised for its strong textile industry, manufacturing sector and rich cultural heritage. The reintroduction of Star Air’s scheduled services between Solapur (SSE) and Mumbai (BOM) will restore convenient, reliable air connectivity between the two cities, offering passengers a significantly faster, more time-efficient alternative to road and rail travel.

With a flight time of just over one hour, the resumed service will substantially reduce travel time, providing greater convenience for business travellers, professionals, students and leisure travellers alike, while supporting regional economic development.

Flight Schedule

Commenting on the reintroduction of services, Star Air Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer, Shilpa Bhatia said: “We are pleased to resume our services to Solapur. As an important market for Star Air, we are pleased to once again serve the region with a dependable and convenient travel option. We believe the reinstated service will support the region’s growing travel needs while contributing to business, tourism and economic development.”

Bookings are open through Star Air’s website, travel agents and all major booking platforms.

(Source: Star Air)