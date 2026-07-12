THAI revamps its ROP benefits

BANGKOK, 13 July 2026: Thai Airways International is revamping its Royal Orchid Plus Benefits with ROP Smart Miles Pay and ROP Smart Miles Pay Lite.

Introduced to the media last week, THAI called the improvements to ROP “a new chapter for its frequent flyer programme, Royal Orchid Plus”, tapping new benefits through the latest technologies.

Photo credit: THAI. THAI Chief Executive Officer, Chai Eamsiri and THAI Chief Commercial Officer, Kittiphong Sansomboon.

THAI Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri and THAI Chief Commercial Officer Kittiphong Sansomboon officially unveiled the new benefits.

Eamsiri stated: “This enhancement of Royal Orchid Plus represents another important milestone in THAI’s ongoing development of the customer experience. We are committed to creating value beyond travel through benefits that meet members’ needs, while continuously advancing our technology and services to build long-term engagement and trust among our members.

Sansomboon added: “Over the past 33 years, the Royal Orchid Plus frequent flyer programme has continued to evolve. This latest enhancement enables members to use their miles with greater flexibility, better value, and maximum benefit through ROP Smart Miles Pay and ROP Smart Miles Pay Lite, making mileage usage easier and better aligned with today’s travel behaviour.

ROP Smart Miles Pay offers greater flexibility in paying for THAI tickets. Royal Orchid Plus members can choose to pay for tickets using a combination of cash and accrued miles, or use accrued miles to cover the full ticket fare (excluding taxes and fees), with instant seat confirmation.

Members can select the ROP Smart Miles Pay option via the airline’s website starting from 13 July 2026 to use accrued miles in place of cash when purchasing tickets for THAI flights departing from Bangkok.

In addition to expanding mileage options, THAI has further developed its membership ecosystem through the Royal Orchid Holidays (ROH) platform, which connects travel services, hotels, tourism activities, and benefits offered by business partners. This enables members to use their accrued miles more broadly while supporting the future growth of the membership programme.

For members seeking elevated experiences, the ROP Experience programme offers a curated selection of special activities throughout the year in collaboration with chefs, artists, hotels, restaurants, and leading partners.

Members can use accrued miles to redeem discounts or as a cash equivalent to participate in activities under specified terms and conditions. This reflects THAI’s commitment to creating value for accrued miles beyond travel rewards.

New Rewards – Earn more: Special bonus miles for members who earn qualifying miles under the specified criteria each calendar year, starting from 1 January 2027.

New Benefits – Elevated Privileges: Additional member benefits include dedicated check-in counters at Suvarnabhumi Airport for Silver members and complimentary Wi-Fi for members of all card tiers.

New Digital Security – Enhanced Account Access: Strengthened member data security by transitioning from a 7-digit to a 10-digit membership number to support future membership growth. The programme will also upgrade password standards, introduce email verification, and require each member to use a unique email address. Effective from 5 August 2026.

To celebrate the launch of this new chapter of Royal Orchid Plus, members who download the THAI Mobile application from today until 31 July 2026 will receive 330 bonus miles.

(Source: THAI)