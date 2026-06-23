Vietnam sees 11% boost in bookings

SINGAPORE, 24 June 2026: New data from Amadeus Travel Intelligence reveals that international air travel to Vietnam rose by 11.1% in March 2026 compared with March 2025.

A closer look at the figures shows the growth is more sustained than the headline number implies, as emerging source markets account for a larger share of the travel.

Photo credit: Amadeus. Amadeus Travel Intelligence.

South Korean travel stays on top

South Korean travel to Vietnam fell by 4.6% this March. Despite this decline, South Korea remains Vietnam’s largest source market, accounting for 31.5% of all arrivals.

Some markets stood out due to sharp increases in 2026 compared with last year. Regional travel is surging, with the Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore all posting some of the steepest growth. At the same time, long-haul demand is strengthening, with Canada, Australia and the UK each up by more than a fifth from last year.

Europe also illustrates how varied the picture has become. While the UK grew 21.5%, France softened over the same period, a reminder that demand is shifting market by market rather than moving in a single direction across a region.

Established markets continue to climb

Several of Vietnam’s largest established source markets grew broadly in line with, or just ahead of, the overall market, indicating that diversification is building on a stable base of demand.

Amadeus Vice President, Hospitality, APAC, Paul Wilson adds: “Vietnam is one of the key travel destinations globally, and it has been for some time. Even the most established destinations are subject to changing demand patterns, and our data reveals subtle yet highly influential shifts in where travellers are coming from.

“A more diversified set of source markets, such as what we are seeing with Vietnam, makes destinations more resilient to unexpected drops in any one country. For hoteliers and destinations, the ability to see these nuanced traveller patterns drives demand and helps understand what travellers are visiting. A broader and more varied traveller base also calls for more nuanced, market-specific campaigns, offers and products to appeal to each audience.”

(Source: Amadeus)