Khiri Travel opens Manila office

MANILA, 5 August 2026: Khiri Travel has opened its second office in the Philippines, in Manila’s Escolta Street heritage district.

The new Khiri Manila office becomes the DMC’s 20th in Southeast Asia.

The Khiri Travel Manila team at the 28 July office opening ceremony. Reverend Father Jesus Malit, SSS, led the blessing.

The move follows the opening of Khiri’s first office in the Philippines, in Cebu, in September 2024. The new Manila office is located in the 1928 art-deco-inspired Perez-Samanillo Building, now called the First United Building.

A blessing ceremony for the new office was held on 28 July and was attended by Khiri Travel Manila staff, led by their General Manager, Nadi Win. Khiri Travel CEO and Founder Willem Niemeijer and parent company YAANA Ventures’ Chief Financial Officer, Mark Remijan, also attended.

Nadi said Khiri’s new Manila office would facilitate tourism growth particularly in the Manila and Luzon regions of the country.

“There are major improvements at Manila international airport where most of Khiri’s guests enter and leave the destination,” she said. “With our stronger presence in the capital, we will be able to support our partners and travellers better, strengthen coordination with hotels, guides and transport providers.”

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, tourism generated USD 38.1 billion for the Philippine economy in 2024. Tourism accounted for 8.1% of GDP in 2025. The country attracted 5.94 million foreign tourist arrivals last year, down from the peak of 8.26 million in 2019.

Khiri Travel Vice President — Commercial, Richard Ludwig, said: “Opening our Manila office demonstrates our commitment to becoming the best DMC in the Philippines. By investing in our local team and presence, we can give our partners the confidence and support they need to grow their business here.”

(Source: Khiri Travel)