Star Princess ties the Power Knot

SINGAPORE, 24 June 2024: Power Knot Ocean, a market leader for on-site organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced this week the successful deployment of 26 of its machines aboard Princess Cruises’ newest luxury cruise ship, the Star Princess.

The integration of Power Knot’s LFC biodigesters and WEP effluent pumps on board the Star Princess marks a significant stride toward sustainable waste management practices within the cruise industry.

Star Princess is one of the largest cruise ships in the Princess Cruises fleet. As the second Sphere-class vessel, the ship weighs 177,882 gross tons, accommodates up to 4,300 guests, and is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Power Knot Ocean ensured products were commissioned well before the ship’s debut in late 2025, ensuring that sustainable food waste management was operational from her very first voyage. She serves destinations ranging from the Caribbean to Alaska.

The LFC biodigester is a food waste biodigester that uses natural aerobic digestion to break it down into water, reducing the need for traditional disposal methods and substantially lowering both cost and environmental impact. The biodigester units are strategically placed in key areas of the ship, such as galleys and garbage rooms, where food waste is processed or handled, to improve operations.

With nine different sizes available, accommodating the digestion of 10 kg (22 lb) to 6,000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste per day, the LFC biodigester provides a versatile and effective approach to waste reduction.

“We are proud to have worked with Princess Cruises to bring sustainable food waste management to Star Princess from da” one,” said Power Knot President Iain Milnes. “Having our LFC biodigesters installed and operational before the ship’s maiden voyage reflects the level of planning and commitment that teams brought to this project. With 26 units aboard one of the world’s most advanced cruise ships, we are demonstrating that responsible waste management and world-class hospitality go hand-in-hand.”

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and cost-effective solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts worldwide seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations.

( Source: Power Knot)