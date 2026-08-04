KUCHING, Sarawak, 5 August 2026: Sarawak must continue to strengthen collaboration among government, industry, and strategic partners to fully realise the opportunities presented by the destination’s growing business events sector, particularly as it prepares to host larger business events and expand its event and hospitality infrastructure.

This was emphasised by The Honourable Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, during a courtesy visit by Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) led by its Chairman, Datu Hii Chang Kee, Deputy State Secretary (Operations), together with BESarawak’s Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer Jason Tan Chin Foo.

Datu Hii Chang Kee, BESarawak’s Chairman, leads the courtesy visit to Dato Sri Abdul Karim.

During the meeting, BESarawak briefed the Minister on the industry’s latest progress, upcoming international events and strategic initiatives to strengthen Sarawak’s position as the legacy capital of business events in Malaysia and Borneo.

“The strong growth of Sarawak’s business events industry reflects what can be achieved through collaboration,” said The Honourable Dato Sri Abdul Karim. “As we prepare for larger international events and expanded infrastructure, our priority is to strengthen partnerships across the business events ecosystem while continuing to enhance Sarawak’s tourism and hospitality capabilities so every event delivers exceptional delegate experiences and greater value for our economy and communities.”

Meanwhile, BESarawak Chairman Datu Hii Chang Kee said BESarawak’s success is driven by strong collaboration between the business events industry and key stakeholders, including ministries, government agencies, associations, and private-sector partners, to strengthen Sarawak’s business events ecosystem.

“Sarawak is welcoming more regional and international business events every year, and that reflects the strong support and collaboration across the business events ecosystem,” said Datu Hii. “As we prepare for BCCK2 and major events such as the International Water Association (IWA) World Water Congress & Exhibition 2028, we must continue working together to ensure these opportunities bring lasting benefits to Sarawak. We are grateful to the Sarawak Government, as well as our tourism, hospitality and industry partners, for their continued commitment to growing the sector.”

BESarawak Chief Executive Officer Jason Tan Chin Foo said collaboration has become increasingly important as Sarawak prepares for a new phase of industry growth.

“Beyond attracting events, BESarawak will continue connecting organisers with government, industry and academia so that every conference creates meaningful economic, social and intellectual outcomes. We will also continue supporting the industry through capacity-building initiatives, strategic partnerships and innovative programmes that strengthen local capabilities and ensure every business event contributes to Sarawak’s long-term development.”

The courtesy visit reaffirmed the shared commitment between the Sarawak Government and BESarawak to strengthen collaboration across the business events ecosystem, ensuring Sarawak continues building a resilient, future-ready industry that supports the destination’s development aspirations under the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030.

For more information on BESarawak, visit: Business Events Sarawak

(Source: Your stores — BESarawak)