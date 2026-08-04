Vietjet reports strong H1 2026 results

SINGAPORE, 5 August 2026: Vietjet Aviation has reported strong financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2026, supported by resilient travel demand and continued international expansion.

The airline is also investing in more than 600 next-generation aircraft, one of the largest order books in the Asia-Pacific region. Vietjet is also developing an integrated aviation ecosystem spanning passenger transport, ground handling, air freight, training, engineering, financial services and technology.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

In the second quarter of 2026, Vietjet recorded separate revenue of VND25.542 trillion (SGD1.25 billion) and consolidated revenue of VND30.499 trillion (SGD1.49 billion), representing year-on-year increases of 44% and 71%, respectively. Separate and consolidated after-tax profit stood at VND204 billion ( SGD10 million) and VND349 billion (SGD17 million), respectively.

For the first six months of 2026, Vietjet recorded separate revenue of VND45.030 trillion (SGD2.20 billion) and consolidated revenue of VND51.536 trillion (SGD2.52 billion), representing year-on-year increases of 26% and 44%, respectively. The results fulfilled 58.5% and 59.4% of the respective full-year targets.

Separate and consolidated after-tax profit for H1 2026 reached VND1.126 trillion (SGD55 million) and VND1.372 trillion (SGD67 million), respectively, achieving 55.9% and 64.5% of the respective full-year targets.

As of 30 June 2026, Vietjet’s total assets stood at VND149.093 trillion (SGD7.28 billion). Its net debt-to-equity ratio was maintained at 2.37 times, while the liquidity ratio was 1.36 times, remaining within safe operating levels for the aviation industry.

Strong international expansion

Vietjet operated nearly 33,000 flights and carried more than 6.2 million passengers in Q2/2026. For the first six months, the airline operated 72,000 flights and transported more than 13.4 million passengers, while total cargo volume reached nearly 41,000 tonnes.

The airline currently operates 213 routes, comprising 46 Vietnam domestic and 167 international services. From Singapore, Vietjet operates direct flights to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc, with a new Nha Trang–Singapore service scheduled to commence on 11 December 2026.

During the first half of the year, Vietjet announced new international routes connecting Vietnam with China, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic, further expanding its presence across Asia and Europe.

The expanding network is strengthening trade, investment and tourism links between Vietnam and international markets while supporting Vietjet’s long-term global growth strategy.

Vietjet Thailand accelerated its network expansion and improved operational efficiency with its modern Boeing 737-8 fleet, while Vietjet Qazaqstan delivered positive network performance, supporting connectivity and economic development in Central Asia.

Investment in a major next-generation aircraft order

Vietjet continues to invest in an order book of more than 600 Airbus and Boeing aircraft, one of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region, to support its international expansion and global network development towards 2030.

Earlier this year, Vietjet finalised agreements with Pratt & Whitney for GTF engines to power 44 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft and arranged financing for 12 Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

At the Singapore Airshow 2026, Vietjet and its partners announced the launch of the Asia-Pacific Aviation Financial Centre, an initiative designed to attract leading financial institutions and aviation companies to Vietnam and support the country’s ambition to become a regional aviation hub.

Vietjet is also integrating artificial intelligence into its operations and management through partnerships with international solution providers, including OpenAirlines and Satair, to optimise fuel consumption, improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

Building aviation talent for long-term growth

Vietjet partnered with Aviation Australia and F Air flight school while continuing its role as an IATA-certified training partner. In the first half of 2026, Vietjet Aviation Academy conducted 9,662 courses for more than 99,000 trainee enrollments, including pilots, cabin crew, engineers, flight dispatchers and other aviation professionals.

According to Brand Finance, Vietjet’s brand value reached USD906 million (SGD1.17 billion) as of May 2026, reflecting its growing international position.

During the first half of 2026, Vietjet was recognised as among the World’s Safest Airlines by AirlineRatings. It was also named one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia”, listed among Vietnam’s Top 50 Listed Companies, and recognised by Cirium as the most emissions-efficient airline for intra-Southeast Asia operations.

Vietjet’s H1 2026 performance reinforces its transformation from a new-generation airline into an integrated aviation group with an extensive international network, an order book of more than 600 aircraft and an ecosystem spanning passenger and freight transport, ground handling, training, MRO, aviation finance and technology. This foundation supports revenue diversification, operational efficiency, sustainable growth and shareholder value while contributing to Vietnam’s development as a regional and global aviation hub.

(Source: Vietjet Aviation)