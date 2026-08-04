Thai AirAsia gains IOSA certification

BANGKOK, 5 August 2026: Thai AirAsia (FD) officially became an IOSA-registered operator on 11 June 2026, raising its safety standards to new heights.

Awarded by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) under the prestigious IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme, this milestone cements the airline’s commitment to globally recognised safety management benchmarks.

The successful registration follows a rigorous audit process that covers all aspects of operations, reflecting the world-class safety protocols the airline has consistently upheld.

Photo credit: Thai AirAsia.

Asia Aviation Public Company Limited (AAV) and Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Phairat Pornpathananangoon stated: “Achieving the IOSA registration is a testament to the sheer dedication and collaborative spirit of all our team members across every department, who strictly adhere to and build upon our robust operational standards. It reinforces that safety is never just an obligation—it is our core corporate culture and the absolute highest priority in every single flight and procedure.

“Passing this globally benchmarked audit ensures our guests can fly with complete peace of mind. This achievement perfectly complements our other world-class service accolades, including being named Skytrax’s World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for 16 consecutive years and our consistently top-ranked on-time performance. We will continue to drive forward to deliver the best and safest journeys for everyone.”

The IOSA auditing process is uncompromisingly strict and conducted by independent audit organisations. As IATA transitions toward a risk-based audit system in line with its latest standards, the comprehensive assessment evaluated Thai AirAsia across eight core operational domains. These include Corporate Organisation and Management Systems (ORG), Flight Operations (FLT), Operational Control and Flight Dispatch (DSP), Aircraft Engineering and Maintenance (MNT), Cabin Operations (CAB), Ground Handling Operations (GRH), Cargo Operations (CGO), and Security Management (SEC).

Thai AirAsia has successfully passed the initial audit conducted by officially registered independent auditors. Guests and partners can verify Thai AirAsia’s official registration status directly via the IATA online registry at ic.iata.org/registry/iosa, or find more details at www.iata.org.

About IOSA

The IOSA certificate is widely recognised as the ultimate global benchmark for Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders, designed to assess an airline’s operational management and safety control systems. Established by IATA in 2003, it has stood as the definitive global standard for over two decades. IATA does not solely determine the strict criteria used in these audits; they are collaboratively developed with the world’s leading aviation regulatory bodies, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This ensures that the audit guidelines align perfectly with international best practices used to regulate airlines in regions with the world’s most stringent safety requirements.

(Source: Thai AirAsia)