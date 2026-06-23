Demand for luxury hotels is on the rise

BANGKOK, 24 June 2026: Demand for luxury hotels in the Asia Pacific (APAC) has grown dramatically, with investors increasingly viewing the asset class as both resilient and enduringly appealing to travellers regionally and globally.

According to JLL, the volume of luxury hotel transactions in the Asia-Pacific region rose significantly by 77% between 2017 and 2025, reaching approximately USD2.1 billion in 2025. Significantly, 2025 volumes represent one of the highest annual investment deployments into luxury hotels since pre-COVID times, where transactions reached over USD2.4 billion in 2019.

Photo credit: JLL.

Whilst luxury hotel transactions accounted for almost 20% of all APAC hotel deals in 2025, more than double the 8% share recorded in 2017 and surpassing even the 16% achieved during the pre-pandemic high, Thailand’s investment landscape remains supply-constrained, as a significant number of properties are tightly held by long-term owners, limiting transaction activity. Since 2017, luxury hotels have accounted for 19.2% of the country’s total hotel sales volume. In contrast, the segment represented just 7.9% of all transactions despite robust investor demand. Notable luxury transactions that year included a shareholder buyout of a hotel in central Bangkok and the sale of a 51% equity stake in the InterContinental Bangkok.

“The luxury hotel segment in Asia Pacific is experiencing a defining moment measured by both its remarkable resilience throughout the pandemic cycle and beyond, and increasingly via a convergence of wealth accumulation and evolving consumer. As a result, we’re seeing sustained appetite from an increasingly diverse investor base, including private wealth and cross-border capital, all seeking exposure to assets that combine prestige, capital preservation, and long-term growth fundamentals,” says JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group Executive Vice President Investment Sales Asia Pacific, Pimpanga Yomchinda.

A fundamental shift is underway in how luxury hotels capture market share. While these properties have always commanded premium rates, the occupancy gap between luxury and mainstream hotels is now narrowing, signalling that luxury hotels are year-round performers with strong, sustainable demand.

This performance evolution is attracting both capital and development activity. In the Asia Pacific, the supply of luxury hotels has grown at a steady 4% annually over the past decade, maintaining approximately 8% of the total market, with moderate growth expected through 2030. Thai luxury properties have demonstrated sustained organic ADR growth while maintaining resilient occupancy levels. Since 2019, ADR in luxury and ultra-luxury segments in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui has recorded double-digit growth. This disciplined expansion has avoided the oversupply challenges that historically affected parts of the hospitality sector, resulting in favourable supply-demand dynamics for investors.

A key driver of this momentum is the rapid evolution of luxury hospitality offerings. Global and regional operators are launching differentiated concepts to capture specific guest preferences, from wellness-focused retreats to culturally immersive experiences. The nature of incoming supply reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences. Traditional five-star hotels are increasingly complemented by “lifestyle luxury” concepts that combine high-end accommodation with curated social, wellness, and cultural experiences. This trend is further reinforced by the rise of integrated mixed-use developments such as One Bangkok, Dusit Central Park, Narai Group’s Hatai project, in which hospitality components are integrated with retail, office, and/or residential offerings, positioning hotels as part of a broader experiential ecosystem.

Thailand’s luxury hotel market continued its expansion with the arrival of new brands such as Aman Nai Lert, Andaz One Bangkok, and Ritz-Carlton One Bangkok. The period also saw the significant relaunch of the celebrated homegrown Dusit Thani Hotel and the opening of Six Senses Bangkok and The Langham – Custom House Bangkok. With this influx of lifestyle-focused supply, ADR ceilings have risen in the ultra-luxury segment, reaching rates approaching THB15,000, up from approximately THB10,000 pre-COVID-19.

“The luxury hospitality landscape has fundamentally evolved. We’re seeing properties adapt to changing guest preferences while maintaining the premium positioning that makes them attractive investment assets,” says JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group Head of Hotels Advisory, Thailand, Chanavudh Vanachaivong.

(Source: JLL)