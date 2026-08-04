AI chat speeds up FCM booking routine

SINGAPORE, 5 August 2026: FCM Travel has announced its new AI-powered conversational booking feature, which will allow travellers to describe what they need and receive options tailored to their profile or past trips, dramatically cutting the time it takes to secure a booking.

The feature forms part of continued enhancements to FCM Booking, FCM’s proprietary booking platform, and its ongoing global expansion — giving customers an easier, more intelligent booking experience.

Photo credit: FCM Travel. Corporate Travel Management Solutions | FCM Travel.

Conversational booking is made possible by FCM’s existing intelligence layer, Sam. By synthesising intelligence at every traveller interaction, Sam builds a richer profile in real time. Every recommendation will include its reasoning, showing why it fits policy, matches a traveller’s usual routing, reflects their loyalty programme, or aligns with how their team travels. That visibility will help travellers book with confidence, without second-guessing.

“Conversational booking only works if travellers trust what they’re being shown, and that trust comes from context, not just convenience”, said FCM Travel Global Head of Product, Jessica Dunderdale. “That’s the experience we’re building toward – every recommendation explains itself so that travellers can act on it with confidence, and travel managers see adoption follow as a result.”

That same booking experience also travels with the user. Available first in Microsoft Teams and Slack, Model Context Protocol (MCP) technology will extend booking capabilities to the AI tools travellers use every day, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, without opening a separate app. For travel buyers, that means higher in-programme booking rates and better data capture, without asking travellers to change behaviour.

The intelligence that shapes conversational booking also feeds into FCM’s reporting and proactive analytics, surfacing spend, compliance, and disruption risk as they emerge rather than after the fact. This sharpens the role of the travel manager — allowing them to translate what the technology surfaces into decisions that fit their business.

(Source: FCM)