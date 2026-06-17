Tourism Australia reports 9.6% tourism growth

SYDNEY, 18 June 2026: The Australian Bureau of Statistics released its Overseas Arrivals Data last week, confirming that Australia welcomed close to 9.2 million visitors in the 12 months ending April 2026, 9.6% more visitors than the previous 12-month period, and 98.8% of 2019 levels.

Reporting on the findings, Tourism Australia noted that several key markets posted double-digit growth for the year, including China (+20%), Hong Kong (+17%), Italy (+16%), the UK and France (+15%), and Japan (+12%).

Photo credit: Tourism Australia.

In April, the pace of visitation growth slowed after a bumper month in March, with 644,770 short-term visitors, up 1% from a year earlier.

To support the industry, Tourism Australia shared the latest data and insights on consumer confidence and travel sentiment in key markets, along with an update on the international aviation landscape, during TA’s Industry Webinar last Friday.

Arrivals and departures by category of travel – selected months(a)(b)

Australian Bureau of Statistics

(Source Tourism Australia).