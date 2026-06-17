Travel Meet Asia boosts exhibition space

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 18 June 2026: Travel Meet Asia (TMA) 2026 will take place in Jakarta from 23 to 24 June 2026 with a 20% increase in exhibition space compared to the previous edition, reflecting growing participation from travel businesses across the region and reinforcing its position as a leading B2B travel trade event in Southeast Asia.

Organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific and powered by ITB Asia and the Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA), the two-day B2B travel trade event brings together industry leaders, tourism boards, destinations, hospitality providers, travel technology companies and buyers from across the region and beyond.

Travel Meet Asia exhibition space grows 20%.

Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, Executive Director, Darren Seah said: “Indonesia continues to emerge as one of the most dynamic tourism markets in Southeast Asia, creating valuable opportunities for travel businesses across the region and beyond. Travel Meet Asia serves as a gateway for international stakeholders seeking meaningful partnerships and market access in the Asia-Pacific. We are also delighted to welcome Brunei Darussalam as our Official Partner Country, reflecting the growing spirit of regional collaboration that continues to shape the future of tourism in Asia.”

Growing platform for regional travel business

The growth of this year’s edition underscores Travel Meet Asia’s increasing importance as a strategic platform connecting international travel businesses with one of Asia-Pacific’s most dynamic tourism markets. Through its longstanding partnership with ASITA, the event continues to strengthen Indonesia’s position within the regional tourism and MICE ecosystem by combining international industry reach with strong engagement from domestic tourism stakeholders.

More than 100 exhibitors, 400 qualified buyers, 40 speakers, and 1,500 participants are expected to attend Travel Meet Asia 2026, creating extensive opportunities for business development, networking, and knowledge exchange across the Leisure, MICE, Corporate Travel, and Travel Technology sectors.

Brunei Darussalam: Official Partner Country

A key milestone for this year’s event is Brunei Darussalam’s participation as the Official Partner Country, highlighting growing regional cooperation and shared ambitions for tourism development across Southeast Asia. Throughout the event, Brunei will spotlight Visit Brunei 2027, its national tourism campaign designed to raise international awareness of the Sultanate’s rich cultural heritage, authentic community experiences and diverse nature-based attractions.

The official opening ceremony will bring together senior tourism representatives from Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam, demonstrating strong governmental support for tourism growth and regional industry collaboration. The distinguished delegation includes Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia and Hjh Nur Fariza Munyati Hj Abd Aji, Acting Deputy Director of Tourism Development Department, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Brunei Darussalam. Their participation reflects the growing recognition of tourism as a driver of economic growth, regional connectivity, and cross-border cooperation.

International exhibitors: Networking opportunities

The exhibition floor features a diverse range of destinations and tourism suppliers from Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Participating destinations include Japan, Germany, Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Greece, Uganda, Singapore, Turkmenistan, the Maldives, India, Malaysia, Spain, Finland, South Africa, China and Türkiye.

Travel Meet Asia 2026 also welcomes several prominent exhibitors and industry brands, including Accor, Bintan Resorts, Sky View Igloos Resort, SUNRATE and WOW Borneo, further expanding the event’s international profile and sector diversity.

Conference programme

The conference programme will feature more than 40 speakers, including Winston Hanes (Senior VP of Operations, Archipelago International Hotels), Adilah Rahman (Tourism Officer – Lead for Strategic Partnership and Market Access Unit, Brunei Tourism), Hosea Andreas Runkat (Chairman. Indonesia Exhibitions Companies Associations (IECA)), Bima Boediman (Head of SDU Project Management Office, InJourney Aviation Services), Christine Tan (Area Managing Director, SEA, Preferred Hotels & Resorts), and Yoel Sumitro (Chief Product Officer, tiket.com), who will share insights on key industry trends, market opportunities, destination development, digital transformation and the future of travel across Asia-Pacific.

Visitor registration

Travel Meet Asia 2026 takes place in Jakarta from 23 to 24 June 2026. Complimentary trade visitor passes are available until 22 June 2026, after which visitor passes will become chargeable. Registration for Travel Meet Asia 2026.

About Travel Meet Asia

TMA was launched by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific in 2019 at regional locations within Asia. Originally organised as a conference and networking event, TMA has since expanded into a B2B trade show with exhibitions, conference sessions, and networking opportunities for the travel trade.

(Source: Travel Meet Asia)