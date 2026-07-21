Himalaya Airlines adds Shenzhen flights

KATHMANDU, 22 July 2026: Himalaya Airlines, home-based in Kathmandu, Nepal, has launched flights between Tribhuvan International Airport (KTM), Kathmandu, and Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX), Shenzhen.

Himalaya Airlines is the first commercial carrier to operate a direct scheduled flight on the Kathmandu–Shenzhen–Kathmandu route, creating a new air corridor between Nepal and one of China’s most dynamic economic and technological centres.

Himalaya Airlines established the first-ever service from Kathmandu to Shenzhen on 5 June.

Himalaya made the historic takeoff for Shenzhen with flight number (H9 985) at 0959 (Nepali local time) with 98 passengers onboard, which landed in Shenzhen at 0417 (Chinese local time) on 5 June.

Shenzhen, widely regarded as China’s Silicon Valley and officially recognised as the country’s first special economic zone, is a global hub for technology, manufacturing, finance, and innovation. It is home to leading technology corporations and a rapidly growing base of outbound travellers and business professionals. The establishment of a direct air connection between Kathmandu and Shenzhen represents a significant step forward in Nepal–China bilateral relations and people-to-people connectivity.

Himalaya Airlines operates twice-weekly frequencies on the Kathmandu–Shenzhen–Kathmandu sector, departing from the Nepalese capital on Tuesday and Thursday, with the return flights from Shenzhen operating every Wednesday and Friday.

Flight schedule

H9885 departs Kathmandu at 2150 (KTM) and arrives in Shenzhen (SZX) at 0430.

H9886 departs Shenzhen (SZX) at 0555 and arrives in Kathmandu (KTM) at 0835.

Using an A320 with 180 seats, the flight time is four hours and 25 minutes.

(Source: Himalaya Airlines)