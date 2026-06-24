Sustainability Research: Actions speak louder than words

BANGKOK, 25 June 2026: Booking.com released its 11th annual research report into consumer attitudes and understanding of the social and environmental impact of travel.

With insights from 32,500 travellers across 35 markets globally, this year’s research highlights a generational paradox.

Photo credit: Booking.com.

While 85% of global travellers across all ages say that more sustainable travel is important or very important to them, younger generations express stronger sustainability intentions but take fewer practical actions. In contrast, older generations demonstrate greater commitment through concrete behaviours.

Travellers in the APAC region

Although less than half (48%) of the Boomer survey respondents (61+ years old) say they want to travel more sustainably in the coming 12 months, compared to 68% of Gen Xers (45-60 years old), 76% of Millennials (29-44 years old) and 80% of Gen Z (18-28 years old), research shows that their actions speak louder than words.

When it comes to the practical steps travellers are taking to be more sustainable, it seems older generations are more action-oriented than younger ones.

Of those who intend to travel more sustainably over the next year, Boomers (75%) say they will reduce general waste when travelling compared to 55% of Gen X, 52% of Millennials and half of Gen Z (50%).

63% of Boomers intend to reduce energy consumption (such as turning off air conditioning and lights in their room when they aren’t there), compared to 57% of Gen X, 51% of Millennials and 45% of Gen Z.

63% of Boomers say they will shop more at local, independent stores on their trips compared to 41% of Gen X, 40% of Millennials, and 40% of Gen Z.

Older generations were much more likely to report plans to travel outside of peak season: Boomers (67%), Gen X (44%), Millennials (40%) and Gen Z (35%).

That said, there are some areas where younger generations lead on more sustainable behaviours, particularly when it comes to learning about local cultures, indigenous communities or the conservation of wildlife:

Nearly a third of Gen Z (21%) and Millennials (31%) had participated in a tour or activity where they learned about or interacted with local indigenous people or cultures, compared to 25% of Gen X and 21% of Boomers in the last twelve months.

And more than a quarter of Gen Z (27%) and Millennials (26%) had participated in a tour or activity that contributed to the health or conservation of the local ecosystem or wildlife, compared to 20% of Gen X and 13% of Boomers.

Extreme Weather: A concern for all ages

While generations may differ in what they say and do, extreme weather is actively reshaping travel choices and timing, making it a significant consideration for all age groups. Thai survey respondents said they consider extreme weather risk when choosing both destination (86%) and timing (85%). Thai travelers 81% say they actively avoid destinations known for extreme weather, 83% find extreme weather stressful when booking a trip, and 69% feel unpredictable weather makes it hard to know when to travel.

Strikingly, half of Thai travellers (50%) reported having cancelled or changed trip plans in the past twelve months due to extreme weather or natural disasters (high temperatures, storms, wildfires and floods). More than half of those surveyed (67%) said that certain destinations had become too hot to visit when they wanted to, and that they had removed destinations from their travel wish list due to news of extreme weather or natural disasters (70%).

A broader understanding of more sustainable ways to travel

The efforts properties are making to operate more sustainably are, in fact, of equal importance across all ages: with over a third of each age group saying they plan to stay at an accommodation which has a sustainability certification in the next twelve months: Boomers (46%), Gen X (37%), Millennials (38%) and Gen Z (37%). And it’s not just intent; recently released data from Booking.com shows that travellers booked 100 million room nights at properties with third-party sustainability certifications in 2025.

Alongside staying at properties with sustainability certifications and adopting well-known behaviours like reducing waste and energy consumption and avoiding harm to wildlife, making conscious decisions about the timing and destination of trips is part of a broader understanding of how people plan to travel more sustainably in 2026.

Thai travellers say they plan to avoid overcrowded tourist destinations (34%), travel outside peak season (31%), and seek out destinations with cooler temperatures (23%). Of those choosing quieter destinations, 47% state a desire to avoid contributing to overtourism, and 43% of those travelling outside peak season want to reduce pressure on destinations, reflecting a growing understanding of the impact of travel on communities and the environment.

“This year’s Travel & Sustainability Report shows that while generations may have different understandings of what constitutes more sustainable travel, adapting to extreme weather and actively avoiding crowds are now norms at all ages”, says Booking.com Danielle D’Silva.

“We are encouraged by the broad range of ways travellers are already travelling more sustainably, and how they plan to continue. Whether that’s the 100 million room nights travellers booked with accommodation partners displaying a third-party sustainability certification on our platforms in 2025, using public transport or hiring an electric vehicle to get around on their trips, or indeed, choosing cooler and quieter destinations altogether.

“As a global leader in travel, we want to make it easier for both travellers and partners to continue to make these more sustainable choices so that everyone can continue to enjoy the benefits that travel brings, and that destinations can continue to be enjoyed by visitors and residents alike.”

(Source: Booking.com)