HXB Group broadens transfer offers

SINGAPORE 25 June 2026: HBX Group (HBX.SM), a leading B2B travel technology marketplace, has announced the continued expansion of its global transfers offering, with Emerging Travel Group (ETG) now gaining access to the group’s transfers inventory through direct API integration between both companies.

ETG now has access to HBX Group’s transfer inventory, spanning both private and shared transfer options across destinations globally. Backed by high-quality, directly contracted services and ongoing technology investment, the collaboration also includes real-time driver communication features that enable travellers to connect directly with their driver while in destination for a more seamless journey.

The move builds on the existing relationship between the two companies, which already spans accommodation distribution, and further strengthens HBX Group’s ecosystem model by expanding collaboration into additional travel products. By extending the partnership into transfers, both companies are helping create a more connected traveller journey while unlocking additional value across ETG’s global distribution footprint.

HBX Group, Chief Distribution Officer David Amsellem said: “Our collaboration with ETG continues to evolve, and expanding it into transfers is a natural next step in how we support partners across more stages of the traveller journey.

As we continue to broaden the reach of our mobility offering, partnerships like this help bring more high-quality travel products into our ecosystem and make them accessible through the distribution channels our partners rely on every day. By combining our global, directly contracted transfer inventory with real-time driver communication features, we are helping create a smoother, more connected experience for travellers while deepening the value we deliver together.”

Emerging Travel Group Head of Non-Accommodation Supply Fredrik Bonnalt said: “Transfers are the most in-demand transportation product within ETG. For our travel agent partners and corporate customers, it is essential to have all travel-related services, including transfers, available in one system, so we are continuously working to expand our offering.”

About HBX Group

HBX Group is a leading global B2B travel technology marketplace that owns and operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, The Luxurist, Roiback Civitfun and PerfectStay.

(Source: HBX Group)