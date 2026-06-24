Phuket property market uncovered

PHUKET, 25 June 2026: The discussions happening around Phuket’s property market and the data underpinning them are not always the same conversation C9 Hotelworks reports.

Presenting at the Phuket Property Exchange C9 Hotelworks Sessions, Michael Kenner, Managing Director and Co-founder of FazWaz, put nearly 60,000 online enquiries on the table and let the numbers do the talking.

The demand intelligence dataset, drawn from the FazWaz platform network spanning FazWaz, Thailand-Property, Dot Property, and Hipflat over the December 2025 to May 2026 period, covers 54,628 online enquiries across 141 countries and 1,258 tracked projects, representing THB272 billion (USD8.4 billion) in stated buyer demand. What the data reveals beneath that number is more instructive than the number itself.

Of the 54,628 total online enquiries recorded, 39,042, or 71%, were rental in nature. The sales market generated 15,586 online enquiries. This ratio matters because it defines where liquidity, yield, and transaction volume actually sit in the Phuket market. The median monthly rental budget across all online enquiries is THB35,000 (USD 1,077), with demand concentrated in the sub-THB40,000 (USD1,231) band. Condominiums and apartments account for the largest share of rental online enquiries at 20,882, followed by houses and villas at 14,946. Cherngtalay leads all locations at 6,628 online enquiries, nearly 30% more than second-placed Rawai at 5,108.

The sales market tells a more nuanced story. The median purchase budget across 15,586 online sales enquiries is THB7.5 million (USD 231,000). Demand thins sharply above THB 20 million (USD 615,000), and the luxury tail, while present, significantly distorts average figures. Developers and agents judging market appetite by mean rather than median budgets are reading the wrong signal. Condominiums again lead in product demand, with 8,094 online enquiries compared to 4,920 for houses and villas. Cherngtalay commands the highest median price per square metre at THB126,600 (USD3,895) for condominiums, compared to THB 32,669 (USD 1,005) in Si Sunthon, a fourfold gap that maps the island’s value gradient with precision.

The March 2026 spike drew attention across the development community. Online enquiries peaked, with the sales share of monthly demand reaching 45%, up from 18% in December 2025. The median buyer budget jumped from THB 6 million (USD185,000) to THB14 million (USD431,000) during the same period, driven by the 10 to 20 million baht segment rather than ultra-high-net-worth buyers. By April, the market had reverted to baseline. Developers who interpreted March as a structural shift rather than a seasonal concentration of demand will have drawn the wrong conclusions.

The more significant trend ran quietly alongside the sales spike. Median rental prices rose from THB33,000 (USD1,015) in December 2025 to THB40,000 (USD1,231) in April 2026, then held at THB38,000 (USD1,169) in May. That is a sustained upward movement across a segment that represents 71% of total market demand. A strengthening rental market historically underpins sales market confidence. In Phuket’s case, the data suggests that a foundation is being built.

Across both rental and sales segments, Cherngtalay dominates. It leads online enquiry volume, commands the highest price per square metre, and attracts the broadest mix of bedroom configurations. Rawai is a consistent second. The west coast corridor, from Kamala through Cherngtalay to Rawai, accounts for the overwhelming majority of qualified demand. Operators and developers looking for demand outside this corridor will find it, but at meaningfully lower price points and volumes.

The Phuket property market is large, international, and genuinely diversified across 141 source countries. It is also more concentrated geographically, more rental-driven, and more mid-market in its sales profile than the prevailing narrative suggests. The data is available. The question is whether the market reads it.

To read and download the full FazWaz presentation CLICK

You can also watch a short video of Michael Kenner speaking on the current Phuket data CLICK

(Source: C9 Hotelworks)