Summer deals in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 18 June 2026: This summer, Hong Kong is turning up the energy with a citywide celebration packed with festivals, family attractions, sporting spectacles and limited-time offers.

The “Hong Kong Summer Fun” campaign brings together some of the city’s biggest seasonal events alongside exclusive Summer Deals, creating even more reasons to plan a summer escape to the Events Capital of Asia.

Photo credit: Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival.

To make a summer getaway even more rewarding, the “Summer Deals” programme is now rolling out in phases through 31 August, unlocking rewards and savings at every step of the visitor journey — across attraction offers, transport discounts, shopping rewards and dining perks. The initiative helps travellers make the most of their Hong Kong getaway with exclusive seasonal savings from planning to departure.

Unlock deals across the city

In partnership with Trip.com Group, HKTB is launching more than HKD 20 million in offers across 19 attractions and three transport operators. From now on until 31 August, eligible visitors who book a participating Hong Kong hotel stay through Trip.com or Ctrip for the period from 1 July to 14 September, with a single transaction of HKD1,500 or above, can unlock a “Summer Getaway Pack” featuring one attraction and one transport discount of up to 50% off. Rewards drop in on 14 July.

Up to 50% off on Round-trip Standard Cable Car Ticket by Ngong Ping 360

Up to 50% off on Essential Ticket by Big Bus Tours

30% off on Sha Tin Racecourse & Happy Valley Racecourse F&B Experience + Guided Tour by The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Collect multiple rewards throughout your stay in town

From 1 July to 31 August, visitors can access “Summer Instant Rewards” through a collaboration with AlipayHK, Alipay and Alipay+. By leveraging Alipay’s vast Chinese Mainland and Alipay+’s international partner e-wallet user base, visitors can scan designated QR codes at nearly 100 participating shopping malls across the city, including Central Market, Festival Walk, Hysan Place, ifc mall, Hong Kong International Airport, K11, Mira Place, New Town Plaza, Olympian City, Peak Galleria, SOGO, Stanley Plaza, Times Square, Windsor House, and more—to receive a random spending rewards of up to HKD500 or RMB500 to be used at any merchant displaying the AlipayHK, Alipay or Alipay+ payment acceptance mark.

More than 150 merchant offers are available across participating malls. Highlights include:

AIRSIDE – Admission Ticket to the “The Cha Chaan Teng Codex — Tales of Invisible Designs” exhibition;

Central Market – Redeem a premium butterfly pastry gift box for HKD58 upon spending HKD200 or above at Imperial Patisserie;

Festival Walk – Enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free ice rink offer at Glacier and complimentary 2D movie tickets at Festival Grand Cinema;

MegaBox – Enjoy an extra 30% off at the i.t Outlet;

Mira Place – Enjoy HKD100 off upon spending HKD400 at Mira Dining;

Nina Mall – Enjoy bonus gaming tokens, with an HKD200 purchase receiving an additional HKD140 at Jumping Gym;

The Peak – Enjoy 15% off all regular-priced menu items at Bubba Gump;

T Town / Kai Tin Shopping Centre / Temple Mall / Lok Fu Plaza – Enjoy HKD100 off upon spending HKD500 at SKECHERS

Visitors can also enjoy a citywide collection of shopping and dining offers, delivered in partnership with the Quality Tourism Services Association (QTSA) and the Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA), featuring buy-one-get-one-free offers and hot picks starting at HKD1 or HKD10 at various merchants. Rewards are on a first-come, first-served basis. Some rewards are limited to registered users of the Discover Hong Kong one-stop travel information platform.

Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival

Experience Hong Kong’s Dragon Boat Heritage, Festive Treats and Fun

19 June to 1 July 2026 at Tsim Sha Tsui promenade.

Kicking off the season is the “Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival”, running from 19 June to 1 July. At its heart is the 50th-anniversary edition of the “Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races,” organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), co-organised by the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA) and sponsored by Sun Life. It will transform the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront into one of the city’s most thrilling annual spectacles on 27 to 28 June. More than 220 teams from 16 countries and regions will compete across 21 races in Victoria Harbour.

For the first time, the celebration expands into a 13-day festival extending far beyond the races. Along the Avenue of Stars, visitors can explore a Dragon Boat Food Lane, Beer Garden, and discover themed photo spots, including Sun Life HK Dragon Boat Co-Creation Zone, a 22-metre traditional wooden dragon boat, a dragon boat-themed installation in collaboration with the new film Minions & Monsters, etc. A programme of intangible cultural heritage workshops will also offer hands-on experiences such as fishing net plaiting, blown sugar making and traditional lye rice dumpling making. Tourists can partake in a uniquely Hong Kong celebration that blends sport, culture and a lively waterfront atmosphere.

Hong Kong Football Festival 2026

With the return of the Hong Kong Football Festival from 31 July to 5 August, the series will bring four of Europe’s most decorated clubs to Kai Tak Stadium: Manchester City, FC Internazionale Milano, Chelsea FC and Juventus. Two blockbuster fixtures will take place at the state-of-the-art 50,000-seat venue, while Manchester City and Chelsea will also hold Open Training sessions for fans. Building on the success of last year’s festival, the event features a rare gathering of Champions League-winning clubs, reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as one of Asia’s premier destinations for international sport and live entertainment.

Start planning your Hong Kong escape and discover a vibrant lineup of seasonal experiences while making the most of every moment in the city. For the latest event listings for “Hong Kong Summer Fun” and “Summer Deals”, visit: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/summer-fun.html.

(Source: HKTB)