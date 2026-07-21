Wuxi joins HK Express route map

HONG KONG, 22 July 2026: HK Express Airways launched daily flights between Hong Kong and Wuxi in Jiangsu Province, mainland China, on 17 July.

The two-hour 30-minute flight to Wuxi Shuofang Airport (WUX) marks the airline’s sixth destination in the Chinese Mainland, further strengthening the route network across the Yangtze River Delta between Hong Kong and the region’s core city clusters.

HK Express CEO Jeanette Mao (centre), Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong Chairman Tommy Tam (fifth from left), Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Assistant Commissioner for Tourism Winsor Leung(sixth from right), Travel Industry Authority Regulatory Affairs Director Kevin Cheung (forth from left) and Airport Authority Hong Kong Route Development General Manager Ricky Chong (fifth from right) celebrated the new route launch with the other HK Express management and cabin crew.

“Flights from Hong Kong to Wuxi depart in the afternoon with the return flight from Wuxi departing at night, offering travellers the convenience of connecting through Hong Kong to other destinations,” said HK Express CEO Jeanette Mao. “Through our codeshare partnership with Cathay Pacific, we are enabling passengers from Wuxi and southern Jiangsu province to connect seamlessly via Hong Kong to a wide range of destinations across Asia and around the world. Playing an important role in the Cathay Group’s dual-brand strategy, HK Express will continue to leverage Hong Kong’s strength as an international aviation hub, further enhancing connectivity between the Chinese Mainland.”

Flight schedule

UO214 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 1615 and arrives in Wuxi (WUX) at 1845. Daily.

UO215 departs WUXI (WUX) at 1945 and arrives in Hong Kong (HKG) at 22.20. Daily.

An A320 with 180 seats serves the route.

(Source: HK Express)