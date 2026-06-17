Otherland names GM for Galle property

BENGALURU, India, 18 June 2026: Otherland Hotels has appointed Jazib Husain as General Manager of Otherland Galle, the brand’s first international property, set to open soon on Sri Lanka’s southern coast.

With 20 years of experience at internationally renowned hospitality brands, Husain will bring a broad range of expertise to Otherland Galle in Sri Lanka.

Photo credit: Otherland Hotels. Jazib Husain.

Hailing from Lucknow, a city renowned for its culture and hospitality, he draws on his upbringing to shape his approach to leadership and guest experience. His command of international service standards, combined with hands-on fluency in restaurant operations, staff training, and general administration, positions him well to lead Otherland Galle’s operational vision from the ground up.

On helming Otherland Galle, Husain said: “I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence Otherland Hotels have placed in me. It is both an honour and a privilege to lead what I believe will become the benchmark for lifestyle hospitality in South Asia. Together with an exceptional team, I look forward to creating a destination defined by genuine warmth, memorable experiences, and uncompromising operational excellence. My commitment is to build a place that leaves a lasting impression on every guest.”

Situated in Galle, the 66-key oceanfront property is Otherland’s first international address and its most ambitious statement yet in the lifestyle hospitality category. The property is developed in collaboration with Emanuel Sidhartha, a co-founder recognised in Sri Lanka’s hospitality and cultural ecosystem.

Otherland Galle marks the first property in a broader pipeline of hotels, restaurants, and beach clubs planned by the lifestyle collective across South Asia.

About Otherland Hotels

Otherland Hotels is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, and partners with creatives, developers, and investors who believe in thoughtful, future-facing hospitality rooted in design, curation, and signature F&B.

(Source: Otherland Hotels)