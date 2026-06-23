Bag transfer at US ports speeds up

SEOUL, 24 June 2026: Korean Air and Delta Air Lines are expanding Seamless Baggage Transfer from Incheon International Airport (ICN) to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), further enhancing the travel experience for customers flying from Korea to the US by saving up to 20 minutes when connecting in the US.

Seamless Baggage Transfer, powered by International Remote Baggage Screening (IRBS) technology, allows checked baggage to be screened before arrival in the US, eliminating the need for customers to collect and recheck their bags during connections.

Travel experience for customers improves when flying from Korea to the US, with up to 20 minutes saved on connecting in the US.

With this expansion, Seamless Baggage Transfer is now available across five major US gateways: Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, Seattle, and Los Angeles, extending faster, more efficient connections to more customers travelling through or from Incheon. This includes Korean Air and Delta customers connecting through Incheon from across Asia to these five US cities.

Using advanced X-ray screening technology, baggage is screened at Incheon and securely reviewed by US Customs and Border Protection before the flight lands. Customers can proceed directly to their connecting gate, similar to a domestic transfer, while their bags are automatically transferred to their final destination, saving up to 20 minutes.

Since its introduction on Incheon–Atlanta flights in August 2025, Seamless Baggage Transfer has significantly enhanced passenger convenience.

Notably, it has cut customs interactions at US airports by over 65%. In situations where an unexpected late arrival would have caused customers to miss their connections under the previous baggage recheck process, the process has enabled the vast majority of customers to catch their onward flights successfully.

“Our joint venture with Delta continues to strengthen connections between Korea and the United States,” said Korean Air Senior Vice President Kwangho Ko. “Together, we are building a more connected global network through Incheon, giving customers greater convenience, more choices and a consistently elevated level of service throughout their journey.”

(Source: Korean Air)