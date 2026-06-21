Sabah pursues direct air links with India

KOTA KINABALU, 22 June 2026: The High Commission of India in Malaysia has expressed strong support for advancing discussions on direct air connectivity between India and Sabah, describing it as a potential “game changer” for tourism and economic cooperation.

Currently, there are no direct flights between Sabah and cities in India.

Photo credit: Sabah Tourism Board. Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister and Chairman of Sabah Tourism Board, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, exchanging views with Acting High Commissioner of India to Malaysia Hitesh Rajpal (centre) on India’s key strategic focus areas and Sabah’s priorities in tourism and economic cooperation.

The matter was highlighted during a courtesy call on Thursday (18 June) by its Acting High Commissioner, Hitesh Rajpal, on Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister and Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Chairman, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Hitesh said India sees strong potential in Sabah across the tourism, trade, and technology sectors, which continue to be prioritised by the Indian government in its international engagement strategy.

He noted that Malaysia’s visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders has further strengthened travel demand and positioned Malaysia as an attractive destination for Indian visitors, particularly in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year initiatives.

However, he stressed that connectivity remains a key constraint, adding that improved air links are essential to fully unlock Sabah’s share of the growing Indian outbound travel market.

“I commend and appreciate the efforts of Sabah Tourism Board for its proactive engagement with the Indian market, including tourism stakeholders and airlines such as IndiGo.

“In terms of civil aviation, perhaps we can push the negotiations further. If we can establish direct connectivity, it would be a game-changer. Anything from our side, we would be happy to collaborate on and pursue collectively,” he said.

Hitesh also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in the film industry, noting that incentives and smoother facilitation processes could encourage more Indian productions to choose Sabah as a filming destination.

In response, Joniston said Sabah continues to view India as an important growth market, supported by its large population and expanding outbound travel segment.

“We are actively pursuing stronger links with India, including the possibility of direct flights. Sabah will continue to work closely with relevant partners to strengthen our presence in the Indian market,” he said.

Joniston added that STB facilitates film productions in Sabah by assisting with coordination involving relevant authorities and providing ground support, such as logistics and transport when required.

Currently, Indian tourists travel to Sabah via connecting hubs such as Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Brunei.

Sabah recorded 11,282 Indian visitor arrivals in 2025. Between January and April this year, 3,802 arrivals were recorded, reflecting a gradual upward trend.

Currently, no direct flights operate between Kota Kinabalu International Airport (BKI) and airports in India, according to flight timetable data for both countries. If you are planning a trip between Kota Kinabalu and India, the best option is a one-stop connection through Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to connect with AirAsia or Malaysia Airlines to major Indian cities such as New Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), Bengaluru (BLR), and Hyderabad (HYD).

Singapore is another option connecting with Scoot or Singapore Airlines to cities in India. But it turns a six-hour airline trip into an entire day when flying between cities in India and the Kota Kinabalu airport hub in Sabah.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)