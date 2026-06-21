GTCC farewells executive director

BANGKOK, 22 June 2026: More than 250 members, partners and friends of the German-Thai business community gathered at the prestigious Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok last week for a memorable evening celebrating the outstanding contributions of Dr Roland Wein, Executive Director of the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC).

He has led the chamber since 2015, strengthening German-Thai business relations and expanding the chamber’s influence across Thailand.

Photo L-R: Oliver Schnatz, President of the GTCC and Cluster General Manager of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit; Benjamin Leipold, MD German Chambers Abroad (AHK); Dr Roland Wein, Executive Director of the GTCC; Ebba Scholl, Deputy Chief of Mission German Embassy Bangkok.

Hosted as a special GTCC Afterwork Farewell event on 17 June, the evening brought together business leaders, diplomats, government representatives, chamber members and long-standing friends to express their appreciation for Dr Wein’s dedication, professionalism and commitment over more than a decade of service.

The event was opened by Oliver Schnatz, President of the GTCC and Cluster General Manager of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, who delivered a heartfelt tribute recognising Dr Wein’s contribution to the chamber and his role in fostering stronger economic and commercial ties between Germany and Thailand.

Special remarks were delivered by Benjamin Leipold, Managing Director of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK) and DIHK DEinternational GmbH, and Ebba Scholl, Deputy Chief of Mission at the German Embassy in Bangkok. Both highlighted Dr Wein’s leadership, integrity and lasting impact on the German business community in Thailand and the wider ASEAN region.

The evening also highlighted the close relationship between the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Thailand’s tourism and hospitality industries. Many of the chamber’s most active members come from the travel, tourism and hotel sectors, including leading international and Thai brands such as Sofitel, Kempinski, Centara, Dusit and Anantara, as well as airlines, destination management companies, travel agencies and tourism service providers. The event’s host venue, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, provided an elegant setting for the celebration. The strong attendance from the tourism community demonstrated the deep respect held for Dr Wein and the many relationships he has cultivated across Thailand’s business and travel sectors.

The GTCC Board of Directors includes many prominent figures from the German-Thai business community and plays an important role in shaping chamber policy and supporting its members. Throughout his tenure, Dr Wein worked closely with the board and management team to strengthen services, expand business opportunities and reinforce the chamber’s reputation as one of Thailand’s most respected foreign business organisations.

Among GTCC’s flagship events is its annual Oktoberfest, widely recognised as one of the largest German business and cultural celebrations in Thailand. Staged over two days in Bangkok, the event attracts thousands of visitors each year and has become a landmark occasion for the German-Thai community. Supported by many of Thailand’s leading hotels, hospitality companies and corporate partners, Oktoberfest exemplifies the chamber’s unique ability to combine business networking, cultural exchange and community engagement on a remarkable scale.

Representatives from governmental and non-governmental organisations, colleagues from DIHK and AHK offices, members of other chambers of commerce and business associations, and leaders from across Thailand’s corporate sector joined the farewell celebration. Throughout the evening, guests shared memories and reflected on Dr Wein’s achievements during more than ten years at the helm of the chamber.

Guests were also introduced to Matthias Hoffmann, who will assume the position of GTCC Executive Director on 1 August 2026, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the organisation while building on the strong foundation established under Dr Wein’s leadership.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a Bangkok-based media executive, travel writer and former hotel executive specialising in Asian tourism. British-born and originally from Yorkshire, England, he is a graduate of Napier University in Edinburgh and has lived in Thailand since 1991.

His contributions to the tourism industry have been recognised through numerous honours, including the Skål International Order of Merit, the President’s Award and the distinction of Membre d’Honneur. Today, he writes extensively on travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation and business trends across Asia, providing commentary and analysis for industry publications and international audiences.