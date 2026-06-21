KLM celebrates 90 years of air travel to Stockholm

SINGAPORE, 22 June 2026: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines celebrates 90 years of air travel between Sweden and the Netherlands, marking a long-standing relationship that has helped Swedish travellers reach Amsterdam and destinations around the world for generations.

KLM offers direct flights from Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Linköping to Amsterdam Schiphol, and from there it is possible to fly on to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

KLM celebrates 90 years of flights to Stockholm together with Swedavia.

SINGAPORE, 22 June 2026: KLM’s history in Stockholm dates back to 1936, when the airline first served the city. Today, travellers can fly between Stockholm and Amsterdam in about two hours, compared to about five hours in 1936, and easily continue onward via KLM’s hub in Amsterdam.

“KLM’s relationship with Sweden is something we are very proud of,” said Air France-KLM North Europe General Manager Tom Verbugt. “A lot has changed in the last 90 years, but our purpose remains the same: to connect people, companies and cultures.”

The anniversary comes as Air France-KLM continues to strengthen its presence in the Nordic region. At Stockholm Arlanda, KLM has continued to invest in capacity and has offered an average of 40 flights per week over the past three years to meet demand from both business and leisure travellers. The partnership with SAS has further expanded the offering to over 100 flights per week from 16 airports around Sweden.

For 90 years, KLM has been an important partner in strengthening and maintaining the connections between Stockholm and Amsterdam, but also by extension, with the rest of the world, says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director Aviation Business at Swedavia. – Strong connections make it possible for people to meet, whether for business, tourism, or to visit family and friends. We are very happy that KLM has helped Swedes discover the world, but above all, that they have helped the world discover Sweden all these years.

KLM is introducing more new-generation aircraft on its departures from Stockholm Arlanda. This winter, two out of three KLM flights from Arlanda are expected to be operated by new-generation aircraft, which means lower fuel consumption compared to previous-generation aircraft of similar size.

“The renewal of the aircraft fleet is one of the most important ways for us to improve the efficiency of our operations,” says Tom Verbugt. “By deploying more new generation aircraft on routes like Stockholm–Amsterdam, we can offer customers a modern travel experience while reducing fuel consumption and emissions per passenger.”

Within the entire Air France-KLM Group, fleet renewal is a central part of the group’s transformation plan, with the ambition that these aircraft will constitute a clear majority of the fleet by 2030.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is part of the Air France-KLM group and a member of the global SkyTeam alliance.

(Source: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines)