Qatar announces team leader appointments

DOHA, 22 June 2025: Qatar Airways Group has restored its network to 85% of pre-crisis levels and created two new executive roles to sharpen its operations and deepen its focus on customers.

The milestone was reached with the launch of the airline’s summer 2026 schedule this week, which sees more than 140 daily departures from Doha to over 160 destinations worldwide. It delivers a target the group set itself earlier this year, at the height of the regional disruption that grounded much of its network, to rebuild to 85% by mid-June.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

The two new appointments support three priorities that will shape the group’s next phase of growth. The focus is on delivering a world-class passenger experience at every touchpoint, expanding the passenger and cargo network with a modern fleet and the next generation of Qsuite, and investing in its people, in their development, succession, and the skills the years ahead will demand.

Both roles report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad Al-Khater.

The Chief Operating Officer will bring the group’s operational functions under a single leader, with a focus on accountability, performance and the highest standards of safety. The role is taken up by Abdulla Ali, a Qatari national, who is being promoted from his current position as Senior Vice President of Ground Services.

Ali brings extensive experience across airline, airport and network operations, with a proven record of delivery and of leading high-performing teams.

The Chief Customer Officer brings the brand and customer touchpoints under a single coordinated focus throughout the customer journey. The role is taken up by Calum Laming, a dual Irish and British national, who most recently served as Chief Customer Officer at British Airways from 2022 until earlier this year, and has held senior customer-focused positions at major international airlines, including Etihad Airways and Air New Zealand.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad Al-Khater, said: “These appointments are about what comes next. With Abdulla and Calum joining our leadership team, we will move faster, sharpen our focus on excellence, and put the customer at the heart of every decision we make. They are also about our people, expanding our ability to develop talent and support the growth of our incredible teams.”

Ali and Laming take up their new roles on 1 November 2026.

(Source: Qatar Airways)