WTTC: Seven incentives to spur tourism investment

SINGAPORE, 22 June 2026: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) launched its new global framework, The Seven Principles for Attracting Tourism Investment, last week, setting out the key conditions destinations need to become investment-ready, attract private capital, strengthen competitiveness, and accelerate sustainable tourism growth.

Launched by WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara, the framework draws on the common characteristics of the world’s most successful tourism investment destinations. It provides a practical roadmap for governments seeking to create the conditions for long-term tourism growth.

Photo credit: WTTC.

The principles reflect WTTC’s vision of best practice for attracting long-term investment and are designed to help destinations unlock economic growth, job creation, infrastructure development, and sustainable tourism expansion.

The Seven Principles are:

Legal Certainty and Regulatory Stability – a transparent, predictable legal environment that gives investors confidence to commit for the long term.

One-Stop-Shop for Tourism Investment – a single, empowered point of contact that simplifies and accelerates the investment journey.

Tourism Strategy with Full Stakeholder Alignment – coordinated planning between government, industry, communities, and investors.

Competitive Fiscal and Investment Incentives – attractive tax and financing frameworks that improve project viability.

Strong Head of State Commitment – visible leadership that positions tourism as a national priority.

Comprehensive Destination Master Plans with a Visible Project Pipeline – long-term destination planning supported by clearly defined investment opportunities.

Sustained Demand Growth and Market Potential – strong tourism fundamentals supported by connectivity, demographics, market demand, and a skilled workforce.

Guevara said: “Around the world, the destinations attracting the greatest levels of tourism investment share a common set of characteristics: policy stability, long-term planning, strong leadership, and effective collaboration between government and the private sector.

“Our Seven Principles for Attracting Tourism Investment provide a practical framework for destinations looking to become investment-ready, strengthen competitiveness, and attract global capital.

Travel & Tourism has enormous potential to drive economic growth, create quality jobs, and support communities. By creating the right investment environment, destinations can unlock sustainable long-term development while enhancing their competitiveness in the global tourism market.”

WTTC’s Seven Principles for Attracting Tourism Investment have been developed to support governments and destination leaders in creating investment-ready environments that encourage sustainable private-sector investment across the Travel & Tourism sector.

(Source: WTTC)