Royal Jordanian presents the Amman hub

NEW DELHI, 18 June 2026: At a time when several airlines across the region have temporarily suspended operations due to ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East, Royal Jordanian has continued to operate consistently over the past six weeks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for travellers across the region and beyond.

The airline played a critical role not only in maintaining regular travel but also in supporting evacuation and essential movement during the period, reaffirming its commitment to reliability, passenger confidence, and regional connectivity.

Photo credit: Royal Jordanian.

As global travel steadily regains momentum and traveller confidence returns, Royal Jordanian is positioning Jordan as a preferred gateway to the Middle East for Indian travellers seeking safe, seamless, and culturally rich experiences.

“During a period when uncertainty impacted travel sentiment across the region, Royal Jordanian remained operational and committed to serving passengers. Our continued operations reflect the resilience of both the airline and Jordan as a destination,” said a spokesperson from Royal Jordanian.

In recent months, Indian outbound travel has been shaped by heightened caution, with travellers closely monitoring developments in the region. While Jordan remained stable and operational throughout, broader regional perceptions led many travellers to postpone their plans temporarily. With the situation now easing, Royal Jordanian is seeing renewed interest from Indian travellers seeking destinations that offer reassurance and accessibility.

At the forefront of this effort is the airline’s continued focus on ExploRJordan, a dedicated platform showcasing Jordan’s diverse cultural, wellness, adventure, and lifestyle offerings. The initiative aligns strongly with evolving Indian traveller preferences, which are increasingly shifting towards immersive and experience-led journeys.

Royal Jordanian is also strengthening Amman’s position as a convenient and efficient hub, enabling Indian travellers to seamlessly connect onwards to the Levant and the wider Middle East through its extensive regional network. This reinforces Jordan’s role not only as a destination in itself but also as a strategic gateway to the region.

Royal Jordanian (RJ) is undertaking expansion in the Indian market to double its passenger traffic by 2028.

Royal Jordanian re-established direct connectivity from its hub at Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Amman to India’s two largest aviation hubs: Mumbai and New Delhi in 2025 after an 11-year gap.

From its Amman hub, Mumbai (BOM) and New Delhi (DEL) are served by three weekly flights to each destination, operated with Airbus A320neo aircraft. Flights will increase to four weekly as of September 2026.

Under the bilateral aviation agreement between India and Jordan, the airline has the right to increase these operations to daily frequencies (14 flights per route per week) as passenger demand steadily increases.

The strategy involves positioning Amman as a reliable gateway to route Indian travellers to Europe or North America. It also serves as a primary gateway to destinations such as Egypt and Lebanon and has resumed flights to Damascus, Syria.

Experience-led tourism push

Partnering closely with the Jordan Tourism Board, the airline is heavily promoting its ExploRJordan campaign to Indian outbound travellers. To incentivise the market, they have introduced curated travel packages featuring free tourist visas for Indian travellers booking through specific partner travel agencies. The airline aims to transport upwards of 40,000 to 80,000 Indian passengers annually as the routes mature, leaning into diverse segments ranging from family vacations, wellness/historical tourism, and adventure travel to enticing Bollywood production houses for destination film shoots.

(Source: Linkin Reps)