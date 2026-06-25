Hilton Hotels & Resorts debuts in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, 26 June 2026: Hilton confirms the opening of Hilton Burau Bay Langkawi Resort this week, expanding its flagship brand’s presence in Malaysia.

Nestled between a centuries-old tropical rainforest and the Andaman Sea, the resort is a sanctuary for travellers seeking a connection to both the island’s natural beauty and their personal well-being.

Photo credit: Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

“The opening of Hilton Burau Bay Langkawi Resort reflects Hilton’s commitment to bringing its flagship brand’s experience to Malaysia’s most renowned leisure destinations,” said Alexandra Murray, area vice president and head of South East Asia, Hilton. “As the country continues to solidify its position as a highly sought-after global destination, we are strategically growing a portfolio that meets the evolving demands of the modern traveller. By bringing Hilton’s world-class hospitality to the beauty of Burau Bay, we are offering a sophisticated new benchmark for full-service hospitality in Langkawi.”

Spanning almost 22 acres, the resort features 251 rooms and suites ranging from Terrace and Deluxe Rooms to Executive Suites, each offering a private terrace or balcony overlooking the rainforest, mountains or sea.

The resort’s four restaurants. Guests can enjoy authentic Asian flavours paired with international classics at Gingerfire, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant.



MINGZHU introduces a rare speciality concept to the island, honouring the complex, spice-driven traditions of Yunnan’s ethnic tribes.

Trattoria Mare is an elevated seaside destination where Italian flavours meet the Andaman coast, offering a sophisticated alfresco experience.

The wellness experience extends across the resort’s three distinct swimming pools — a family-friendly hub, a dedicated kids’ pool and a secluded adults-only retreat — complemented by five rock pools.

The opening reinforces Hilton’s strategic momentum in Malaysia, adding to its diverse portfolio, which includes the recently opened Hilton Shah Alam Glenmarie and Hilton Garden Inn Kota Kinabalu Tuaran. The resort’s debut sets the stage for a landmark year of growth, with Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur and Conrad Kuala Lumpur poised to elevate Malaysia’s luxury hospitality landscape later this year.

Hilton Burau Bay Langkawi Resort is part of Hilton Honors. To celebrate the opening of Hilton Burau Bay Langkawi Resort, Hilton Honors members can earn 5,000 points with a minimum three-night stay. This offer is valid from now to 31 October 2026

Hilton Burau Bay Langkawi Resort is located at 103 Teluk Burau, Mukim Padang Matsirat, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia.

(Source: Hilton)