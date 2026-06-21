New convention centre in regional Victoria

MELBOURNE, 22 June 2026: The Victorian Convention and Event Trust (VCET) officially opened the Nyaal Banyul Geelong Convention and Event Centre on Sunday, marking the beginning of a new chapter for business events in regional Victoria.

As operator of both Nyaal Banyul and the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), VCET brings more than three decades of experience delivering world-class events to Geelong’s waterfront.

Photo credit: Nyaal Banyul Geelong Convention and Event Centre.

Nyaal Banyul opens with more than 80 events already secured and more than 250 proposed events expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Geelong in the coming years.

VCET Chief Executive Natalie O’Brien AM said the opening was a significant milestone for Victoria’s business events sector and a landmark moment for Geelong.

“For VCET, this is the beginning of our journey operating a regional venue in Victoria’s second largest city that is right-sized, distinctive, and embedded in its community,” O’Brien said.

“Drawing on our experience at MCEC, we’ve shaped not only the physical spaces but how this venue will operate – delivering events that will bring more people to Geelong and its surrounding regions, support local businesses and create lasting impact.”

Nyaal Banyul features a 1,000-seat theatre, exhibition spaces, meeting rooms, conference facilities, flexible event spaces, food and beverage offerings and a public outdoor plaza.

The venue has been designed in partnership with the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, embedding cultural narratives throughout the architecture, public spaces and visitor experience.

“Nyaal Banyul reflects the cultural significance of this place and the stories connected to it, while also creating a contemporary venue that welcomes visitors from across Australia and beyond,” Ms O’Brien said.

Victoria’s standing as a global events destination will be strengthened by having both MCEC and Nyaal Banyul within its business events portfolio, which can host events of varying scales and types.

Upcoming events already demonstrate that diversity, from community-focused gatherings such as the Geelong Careers Expo to major gala events and national conferences. The venue will host its first major event, the Barwon Health Foundation Gala Ball, on 3 July.

Later in the year, Geelong will welcome key national industry events, including the Professional Conference Organisers Association conference in December, followed by the Australian Tourism Awards in February 2027.

“Nyaal Banyul will play a critical role in bringing new audiences to Geelong – delegates, organisers and industry leaders coming from all over Australia, many of whom will be visiting the region for the first time,” O’Brien said.

“The flow-on effects are significant- increased tourism, stronger local supply chains, and new opportunities for businesses across hospitality, services and the broader visitor economy, in Geelong and the surrounding areas in the Bellarine and Great Ocean Road.”

Nyaal Banyul is supporting local employment, with the majority of its workforce drawn from the Barwon South West region and more than 50 regional businesses engaged across catering, services and operations.

Nyaal Banyul General Manager Rick Aylett said the team was well prepared to host its first event, the Barwon Health Foundation Gala Ball, on 3 July.

“The Geelong community has backed Nyaal Banyul from day one, and now it’s our turn to deliver. “Our team is ready to get started, working alongside local partners to create exceptional experiences that not only showcase this venue but position Geelong as a global destination,” Aylett said.

(Source: Nyaal Banyul Geelong Convention and Event Centre)

Nyaal Banyul Geelong Convention and Event Centre.