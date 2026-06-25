Inaugural Caribbean sailings aboard Amangati

SINGAPORE, 26 June 2026: Following the unveiling of its maiden Mediterranean season, Aman at Sea has unveiled the first chapter of Amangati’s inaugural Caribbean voyages, a collection of five- to eight-night Autumn journeys tracing the harbours and archipelagos of the Antilles from 21 November 2027 through 2 January 2028.

Amangati charts a new course across the Atlantic to arrive in Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda – the port from which the Caribbean season unfolds.

Photo credit: Aman at Sea.

The Autumn season comprises three regional movements – the Leeward Islands, the Windward Islands, and the Dutch Caribbean – with select sailings extending through the festive season.

The Leeward Islands voyages open the season with three successive itineraries through the northern arc of the Antilles, drawing on the languid harbour of Gustavia in Saint Barthélemy, the gentle rhythms of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the white-sand beaches and turquoise coastlines that define this corner of the region. Calls at Barbuda for a dedicated Marina Day, Jost Van Dyke and Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, Philipsburg in Sint Maarten, the volcanic stillness of Saba, Little Bay in Montserrat, and a beach day at Prickly Pear Cay off Anguilla, round out journeys that move with the quiet alchemy of Caribbean yachting.

The Windward Islands voyages, departing from Saint John’s and Bridgetown in Barbados, respectively, carry guests south through Îles des Saintes in Guadeloupe, Portsmouth in Dominica, Anse d’Arlet in Martinique, and Soufrière in Saint Lucia, beneath the rain-forested Pitons. Onward calls at Canouan in the Grenadines and Saint George’s in Grenada complete a route through some of the region’s most admired shorelines.

The Dutch Caribbean voyages present itineraries from Bridgetown and Oranjestad tracing the southern Caribbean’s ABC islands – Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. Bonaire’s castaway beaches and pristine coral gardens, the pastel-hued waterfront of Willemstad and the uninhabited Tobago Cays in the Grenadines bring the season’s southernmost reach into view.

About Aman

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 35 exquisitely serene hotels, resorts, and branded residences, ranging from the urban to the remote, in 20 destinations across the globe.