Chinese cruise ship visits the Maldives

SINGAPORE, 26 June 2026: Visit Maldives Corporation (VMC) together with the Maldives Association of Yacht Agents (MAYA) welcomed the Chinese cruise ship Viking Yidun this week as it made its first visit to Maldives, with a special reception held at Jetty 1, Male.

It marks the first arrival of a Chinese cruise ship to the Maldives, representing a step in the continued diversification of the Maldives’ tourism portfolio and the development of cruise tourism as a complementary segment of the Maldives’ wider tourism offering.

Photo credit: Visit Maldives. Welcome reception for Chinese cruise passengers.

The welcome event, held on 22 June 2026, was organised to provide arriving guests with a memorable first impression of the Maldives through authentic cultural experiences and warm local hospitality.

Passengers arriving aboard the vessel were greeted with a Boduberu performance by the Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) Estate Boduberu Team, showcasing the Maldives’ rich traditions and cultural heritage.

The development of cruise tourism also contributes to the national visitor arrival targets through diversified arrival channels. Further, it strengthens and diversifies the tourism industry while supporting sustained growth in visitor arrivals. The initiative is part of Visit Maldives Corporation’s broader collaboration with MAYA, which aims to further strengthen the Maldives as a leading destination for yacht and cruise tourism in the Indian Ocean.

Through its partnership with MAYA, Visit Maldives Corporation will work to provide visitors with a distinctive blend of luxury, culture, and natural beauty, contributing to broader tourism growth objectives by supporting visitor cruise and yacht arrival targets and increasing international exposure for the destination.

(Source: Visit Maldives)