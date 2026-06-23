AirAsia launches direct Kota Bharu-Jakarta flights

KOTA BHARU, 24 June 2026: Tourism Malaysia, in collaboration with AirAsia, Tourism Kelantan, the State Government of Kelantan, and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), welcomed the inaugural direct flight connecting Jakarta, Indonesia (CGK) and Kota Bharu, Kelantan (KBR) on 16 June.

Marking a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity and supporting the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, the inaugural AirAsia service, flight AK2354, arrived at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (KBR), Kota Bharu, at 1550 using an Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 seats. Four weekly flights depart Kota Bharu on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (KBR) is a mid-sized airport in Kota Bharu, on the east coast of Malaysia, serving eight destinations, including two international destinations: Singapore and Jakarta, Indonesia.

The new route provides direct accessibility between Indonesia and Malaysia’s East Coast, while opening new opportunities for tourism, trade and economic cooperation.

The inaugural flight carried 117 passengers, representing a load factor of approximately 63% on the 180-seat aircraft, with a passenger mix comprising predominantly Indonesian and Singaporean visitors, as well as returning Malaysian travellers.

Kelantan Tourism Director, Encik Azwan bin Ab Rahman, commented: “Through this direct flight, tourists from Jakarta can not only enjoy the various unique tourism products Kelantan has to offer—such as Pasar Siti Khadijah, Masjid Kampung Laut, Kampung Kraftangan, and Stong Geopark—but Kota Bharu also has the potential to become a strategic gateway or transit hub to other famous tourism destinations in the region.

“Kelantan’s geographical proximity to the border makes it an easy gateway for travellers to continue their journey to major cities in southern Thailand, such as Hat Yai, Narathiwat, and Pattani. At the same time, tourists can use Kelantan as a transit point to popular East Coast islands like Pulau Perhentian, Pulau Redang, and Pulau Kapas, which are major attractions for international tourists.”

AirAsia Malaysia General Manager Dato Captain Fareh Mazputra said: “As the leading ASEAN airline, AirAsia remains committed to connecting underserved destinations with key regional hubs, creating more opportunities for tourism, trade and economic growth. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to Kelantan and contributing to the state’s development through increased connectivity and visitor arrivals.”

Malaysia Airports Managing Director Dato Mohd Izani Ghani noted: “The launch of the direct Jakarta-Kota Bharu service demonstrates how strategic airport infrastructure investment can create new opportunities for connectivity and growth. Following the completion of the terminal expansion at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport to accommodate 4 million passengers per annum, up from 1.5 million previously, KBR is now better positioned to support international services and future traffic growth.”

Indonesia remains one of Malaysia’s key source markets, underpinned by strong air connectivity between the two countries. As of April 2026, Malaysia and Indonesia are connected by 634 weekly flights, offering more than 114,806 seats per week and facilitating greater travel flows between both destinations.

The introduction of this direct service is expected to strengthen tourism flows between Indonesia and Malaysia further while supporting cultural exchange, business travel, and the growing medical tourism segment. The route also enhances connectivity to Kelantan, which serves as a key gateway to Malaysia’s East Coast and a strategic transit point for travellers from Southern Thailand through major border crossings such as Rantau Panjang and Pengkalan Kubor.

Flight Schedule between Kota Bharu (KBR) and Jakarta (CGK):

(Source: Tourism Malaysia/AirAsia)