PATA opens applications for CEO

BANGKOK, 5 August 2026: The PATA Executive Board has opened the recruitment process for the position of Chief Executive Officer for the next contractual term, starting in October.

The position was advertised through the association’s newsletters, trade channels, and social media platforms following an announcement by the Association’s Chair, Henry Oh.

Photo credit: PATA



Applications will be accepted until Thursday, 20 August 2026, at 1700 Indochina Time (GMT+5).

Details of the position, eligibility requirements, and the application process are available on the PATA Careers page at www.pata.org/careers.

To support the recruitment process, the Executive Board has appointed a Selection Committee to review, evaluate, and shortlist applicants. The committee will submit its recommendations to the Executive Board for consideration. The recruitment process is expected to be completed by October 2026.

The current PATA CEO, Noor Ahmad Hamid, will complete his three-year contract on 30 September 2026 and has opted not to seek a three-year renewal.

Before taking the PATA CEO post, he served as MYCEB’s chief operating officer (Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau) from June 2021 to May 2023.

PATA is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

(Source: PATA)