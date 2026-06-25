Asian Trails leaders meet in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 26 June 2026: Asian Trails’ key leaders gathered for the annual Board of Directors meeting in Bangkok from 18 to 19 June 2026.

The event brought together the company’s senior leadership team, led by Chairman Luzi Matzig and CEO Laurent Kuenzle, along with managing directors of all business units and key decision-makers in technology, e-commerce, sourcing, marketing and sustainability.

Photo credit: Asian Trails. Plotting new trails at the annual board meeting.

Over two days of strategic discussions, held at dusitD2 Samyan, Bangkok, the leadership team reviewed business performance, explored new opportunities and aligned on the company’s direction for the year ahead, with a focus on sustainable growth, innovation and stronger regional integration.

The event concluded with a memorable evening, as members of Asian Trails’ Bangkok team gathered for a reception at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, followed by a sumptuous dinner cruise along the Chao Phraya River with Loy Pela Voyages.

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(Source: Asian Trails)