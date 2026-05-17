SONO extends footprint in Bali

BALI, Indonesia, 18 May 2026: SONO Hotels & Resorts Asia has signed a Hotel Management Agreement with PT Nelayan Development SPV for SONO Felice Bali Canggu, a 90-room upscale lifestyle hotel set to open in July 2028.

The signing marks another strategic step in SONO’s expansion across Indonesia, reinforcing its focus on high-potential destinations in Southeast Asia.

Rendering of SONO Felice Bali Canggu

Located on Jalan Nelayan, just a short commute from Batu Bolong Beach, the hotel sits in the heart of Canggu, one of Bali’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations, known for its surf culture, creative energy, and dining scene.

SONO Felice Bali Canggu is designed to cater to both short-term and extended stays. The concept reflects growing demand for flexible, design-led accommodation, appealing to digital nomads and a new generation of global travellers.

SONO Hotels & Resorts Asia, Senior Vice President-Asia Jihong An said: “Canggu represents one of the most compelling lifestyle markets in the region, and this hotel reflects our focus on aligning product, location, and partner vision to deliver sustainable performance.”

(Source: SONO Hotels & Resorts)