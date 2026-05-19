PATA confirms board members at its AGM

BANGKOK, 20 May 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association has confirmed the ratification of newly elected Board members at the close of the PATA Annual General Meeting held last week in Gyeongju, Korea (ROK).

The newly elected Board members will serve alongside the association’s ongoing Board members, further strengthening PATA’s collective expertise and representation across the travel and tourism industry, including the public and private sectors, academia, chapters, and youth representatives from across the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

Welcoming the newly elected PATA Board members at the PATA Annual General Meeting during the PATA Annual Summit 2026 in Gyeongju, Korea (ROK).



From left to right, Fabrizio Orlando, Global Industry Relations Director, TripAdvisor; Thomas Wan, Chairman, PATA Hong Kong School of Hotel & Tourism Management (SHTM) Student Chapter; Shuichi Kameyama, Lead Consultant, JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co; Jonathan Low, Managing Director, Global Success Learning Academy Sdn Bhd; Dr Duangthida Nunthapirat, Dean, International Programs, Bangkok University; Henry Oh, Chairman, PATA; Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO, PATA; Dr Paithoon Monpanthong, GSTM Programme Director, Graduate School of Tourism Management, National Institute of Development Administration; Justin Ong, Regional Manager, APAC; Hotelbeds Pte Ltd; Dmitri Cooray, Managing Director, Jetwing Hotels Ltd, and Kamilia Hani Abdul Halim, Director, Tourism Malaysia Seoul, representing Datuk Musa Yusof, Deputy Director General (Promotion), Tourism Malaysia.

The announcement follows the unveiling of PATA’s new Chair and Executive Board line-up earlier during the Summit.

“PATA’s strength lies in the diversity, experience, and commitment of its members,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “We are pleased to welcome these newly elected Board members and look forward to working together as we continue to advance a more responsible, inclusive, and resilient tourism industry.”

Newly elected PATA board members

Bangkok University, represented by Duangthida Nunthapirat, Dean, International Programmes

Crescentrating Pte Ltd, represented by Fazal Bahardeen, CEO

Global Success Learning Academy Sdn Bhd, represented by Jonathan Low, Managing Director

Global Tourism Economy Research Centre, represented by Mr Jason Wang, Chief Operating Officer

Graduate School of Tourism Management, National Institute of Development Administration, represented by Dr Paithoon Monpanthong, GSTM Programmes Director

Hotelbeds Pte Ltd, represented by Mr Justin Ong, Regional Manager, APAC

Intrepid Travel, represented by Mike Stewart, Regional General Manager SEA

Jetwing Hotels Ltd, represented by Dmitri Cooray, Managing Director

PATA Face of the Future 2025, Yeji Cho, Assistant Manager, Korea Tourism Organisation

PATA Hong Kong School of Hotel & Tourism Management (SHTM) Student Chapter, represented by Thomas Wan, Chairman

PATA Nepal Chapter, represented by Khem Lakai, Chairman

Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), represented by Dr Supawan Teerarat, President

Tourism Malaysia, represented by Datuk Musa Yusof, Deputy Director General (Promotion)

TripAdvisor, represented by Fabrizio Orlando, Global Industry Relations Director

Wakayama University, represented by Dr Kumi Kato, Professor

Ongoing PATA Board Members

The newly elected members will join the following ongoing Board members:

Booking.com B.V., represented by Yang Li, Head of Public Affairs, APAC

Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, represented by Dileep Mudadeniya, Senior Vice President Global Alliances & Partnerships

Dusit Thani College, represented by Simon Lloyd, Dean – Hospitality Management and Business Administration

Guilin Tang Dynasty Tours Co Ltd, represented by Michael Zhou, President

Hong Kong Tourism Board, represented by Anthony Lau, Executive Director

Korea Tourism Organisation, represented by Sunghyeuck Park, President

Macau International Airport Company Ltd, represented by Eric Fong, Marketing Director

Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation, represented by Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director

Pacific Leisure (Thailand) Ltd, represented by Watana Limnararat, Managing Director

PATA Hawaii Chapter, represented by Jennifer Chun, Chairperson

Sanya Tourism Board, represented by Hao Zhang, Vice Director

Saudi Tourism Authority, represented by Mr Alhasan Aldabbagh, President – APAC Market

Soaltee Hotel Limited, represented by Dinesh Bista, Executive Chairman

Taiwan Tourism Administration, represented by Yu-Hsiu Chen, Director-General

Tourism Authority of Thailand, represented by Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor

Venture Travel (Temple Tigers) Nepal, represented by Brajesh Mishra, Director

The Board plays a key role in guiding the association’s strategic direction and supporting its mission to share knowledge, enable networking, and protect tourism economy assets through innovation, collaboration, and adaptability.

(Source: PATA)