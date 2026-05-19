PATA confirms board members at its AGM

BANGKOK, 20 May 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association has confirmed the ratification of newly elected Board members at the close of the PATA Annual General Meeting held last week in Gyeongju, Korea (ROK).
The newly elected Board members will serve alongside the association’s ongoing Board members, further strengthening PATA’s collective expertise and representation across the travel and tourism industry, including the public and private sectors, academia, chapters, and youth representatives from across the Asia Pacific region and beyond.
The announcement follows the unveiling of PATA’s new Chair and Executive Board line-up earlier during the Summit.
“PATA’s strength lies in the diversity, experience, and commitment of its members,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “We are pleased to welcome these newly elected Board members and look forward to working together as we continue to advance a more responsible, inclusive, and resilient tourism industry.”
Newly elected PATA board members
Bangkok University, represented by Duangthida Nunthapirat, Dean, International Programmes
Crescentrating Pte Ltd, represented by Fazal Bahardeen, CEO
Global Success Learning Academy Sdn Bhd, represented by Jonathan Low, Managing Director
Global Tourism Economy Research Centre, represented by Mr Jason Wang, Chief Operating Officer
Graduate School of Tourism Management, National Institute of Development Administration, represented by Dr Paithoon Monpanthong, GSTM Programmes Director
Hotelbeds Pte Ltd, represented by Mr Justin Ong, Regional Manager, APAC
Intrepid Travel, represented by Mike Stewart, Regional General Manager SEA
Jetwing Hotels Ltd, represented by Dmitri Cooray, Managing Director
PATA Face of the Future 2025, Yeji Cho, Assistant Manager, Korea Tourism Organisation
PATA Hong Kong School of Hotel & Tourism Management (SHTM) Student Chapter, represented by Thomas Wan, Chairman
PATA Nepal Chapter, represented by Khem Lakai, Chairman
Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), represented by Dr Supawan Teerarat, President
Tourism Malaysia, represented by Datuk Musa Yusof, Deputy Director General (Promotion)
TripAdvisor, represented by Fabrizio Orlando, Global Industry Relations Director
Wakayama University, represented by Dr Kumi Kato, Professor
Ongoing PATA Board Members
The newly elected members will join the following ongoing Board members:
Booking.com B.V., represented by Yang Li, Head of Public Affairs, APAC
Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, represented by Dileep Mudadeniya, Senior Vice President Global Alliances & Partnerships
Dusit Thani College, represented by Simon Lloyd, Dean – Hospitality Management and Business Administration
Guilin Tang Dynasty Tours Co Ltd, represented by Michael Zhou, President
Hong Kong Tourism Board, represented by Anthony Lau, Executive Director
Korea Tourism Organisation, represented by Sunghyeuck Park, President
Macau International Airport Company Ltd, represented by Eric Fong, Marketing Director
Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation, represented by Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director
Pacific Leisure (Thailand) Ltd, represented by Watana Limnararat, Managing Director
PATA Hawaii Chapter, represented by Jennifer Chun, Chairperson
Sanya Tourism Board, represented by Hao Zhang, Vice Director
Saudi Tourism Authority, represented by Mr Alhasan Aldabbagh, President – APAC Market
Soaltee Hotel Limited, represented by Dinesh Bista, Executive Chairman
Taiwan Tourism Administration, represented by Yu-Hsiu Chen, Director-General
Tourism Authority of Thailand, represented by Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor
Venture Travel (Temple Tigers) Nepal, represented by Brajesh Mishra, Director
The Board plays a key role in guiding the association’s strategic direction and supporting its mission to share knowledge, enable networking, and protect tourism economy assets through innovation, collaboration, and adaptability.
(Source: PATA)