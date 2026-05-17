ONYX celebrates 60-year legacy

BANGKOK, 18 May 2026: ONYX Hospitality Group celebrates its 60th anniversary with a portfolio spanning hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences

The ONYX Hospitality Group, which traces its roots back to the founding of Siam Lodges in 1965 and its subsequent corporate rebranding in 1992 as Amari Hotels & Resorts, targets a total revenue of THB10.33 billion in 2026, representing a 14% year-on-year increase.

Photo credit: ONYX. ONYX Hospitality Group, Chief Executive Officer, Yuthachai Charanachitta.

It also plans to expand its portfolio to more than 75 properties by 2030, underscoring its sustained growth momentum and strengthening its position across the Asia Pacific region. This expansion will be supported by a planned investment of THB 5.5 billion over the next three years, primarily focused on enhancing and upgrading existing properties.

Over the past six decades, ONYX Hospitality Group has grown from managing a single hotel in Thailand into a regional hospitality company with a multi-brand portfolio including Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence.

Today, ONYX manages 49 properties and remains on track to expand its portfolio to more than 75 properties across Asia Pacific by 2030.

ONYX Hospitality Group, Chief Executive Officer Yuthachai Charanachitta said: “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we see this milestone not merely as a reflection of our past achievements, but as the beginning of our next phase of growth. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our regional footprint, strengthening our brands, and creating long-term value for our partners, investors and customers, while continuing to develop the organisation in a balanced and sustainable manner. At the same time, we are dedicated to playing an active role in elevating service standards and supporting the long-term advancement of Thailand’s hospitality industry.”

In 2026, the Group is set to launch several new projects, including Shama Sukhumvit 101 Bangkok, Shama Medini, and Y Hotel Nanshan Shenzhen.

(Source: ONYX)