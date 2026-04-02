KUALA LUMPUR, 3 April 2026: Travellers planning their next holiday can enjoy up to 40% savings on curated Sarawak travel packages at the upcoming MATTA Fair Kuala Lumpur 2026, available exclusively at the Sarawak Pavilion, Booth 1R01.

The offers are part of the Sia Sitok Sarawak campaign, led by the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) in collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) to encourage travellers to book their Sarawak holidays directly during the fair.

At the Sarawak Pavilion, visitors will find 35 exhibitors, including 24 travel and tourism operators alongside 11 non-trade exhibitors showcasing Sarawak’s arts, culture and gastronomy, offering a vibrant snapshot of the destination beyond travel packages alone.

Visitors can explore more than 80 bundled travel packages offered by 17 licensed Sarawak tour operators, each designed as a minimum three-day two-night (3D2N) holiday experience.

These packages combine accommodation with curated tours, transfers and guided experiences, allowing travellers to secure complete Sarawak journeys at compelling value during the fair.

The fair-exclusive promotion offers up to 40% off. It is available only to visitors who confirm their bookings with participating Sarawak agents at the pavilion during the three-day MATTA Fair in Kuala Lumpur.

Packages secured during the fair will be valid for travel from April until 15 December 2026, allowing travellers to lock in their Sarawak holiday now and plan their trip later within the year.

The travel experiences span multiple regions of Sarawak, reflecting the state’s diverse landscapes and cultures. In Southern Sarawak, Kuching offers heritage streets, vibrant culture and access to wildlife and national parks. Central Sarawak, centred around Sibu, introduces travellers to river journeys along the Rajang River, visits to traditional longhouses and authentic cultural encounters. Meanwhile, Northern Sarawak opens the door to the coastal gateway of Miri, the UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites of Gunung Mulu National Park and Niah National Park, and the cool highland landscapes of Bario.

Travellers can also time their visit to coincide with Sarawak’s vibrant calendar of events throughout the year. Among the highlights is the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2026, scheduled from 26 to 28 June 2026 at the Sarawak Cultural Village. Widely regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s most distinctive music festivals, RWMF brings together international and regional musicians, including Dato M Nasir, The Commodores featuring Thomas McClary, and Incognito, alongside immersive daytime workshops, cultural exchanges, and evening performances set against the backdrop of Borneo’s rainforest.

Complementing the travel offerings, the pavilion will also spotlight Sarawak’s arts, culture and culinary heritage, with participating non-trade exhibitors presenting traditional crafts, cultural expressions and local flavours that reflect the state’s diverse communities.

With limited-time savings available only during MATTA Fair, the Sarawak Pavilion offers travellers a compelling opportunity to secure a value-driven holiday while discovering the many sides of Sarawak.

Visitors can find the Sarawak Pavilion at Booth 1R01 at the MATTA Fair Kuala Lumpur.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)