BANGKOK, 3 April 2026: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading integrated hospitality companies, has appointed Marc Handl as Managing Director of Dusit Thani Bangkok, its reimagined luxury hotel overlooking Lumpini Park in central Bangkok, alongside Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside, two upcoming luxury residential offerings managed by Dusit.

All three form part of Dusit Central Park, one of the city’s most significant mixed-use developments, which also includes a retail centre, an office tower, and one of Thailand’s largest rooftop parks in the heart of the capital.

A third-generation hotelier, Handl brings more than three decades of international experience across luxury hotels, resorts, and mixed-use developments. His career spans senior leadership roles with globally recognised brands, including Park Hyatt, The Ritz-Carlton, Aman, and Rosewood, with experience across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

With a professional foundation in food and beverage, Handl combines strong operational expertise with commercial leadership across sales, marketing, and multi-property management. His international upbringing and extensive experience in Asia support a culturally attuned leadership style aligned with the expectations of today’s global luxury traveller.

He joins Dusit from Abu Dhabi National Hotels, where he oversaw a portfolio of 15 properties across 10 international brands, further strengthening his expertise in multi-asset operations, asset management, and brand positioning in complex, competitive markets.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Dusit, as the company builds on the early success of its reimagined flagship hotel, which reopened in September 2024 following a complete redevelopment that honours the original property’s rich heritage. Since then, it has already received a Michelin Key for its accommodations and service, and a Michelin Star for its signature restaurant, Cannubi by Umberto Bombana.

Dusit is now preparing for the phased introduction of its branded residences, Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside, at Dusit Central Park. These offer two distinct luxury living concepts within the same tower overlooking Lumpini Park, combining classic, heritage-inspired luxury residences with contemporary, lifestyle-led living. Unit transfers are expected to unlock significant value for the company.

“Bangkok has long been a city I’ve aspired to work in, so it’s a real privilege to join Dusit and take on this role at such an important time for the business,” said Handl. “Dusit Thani Bangkok has a strong legacy, rooted in heritage and a clear sense of identity, and I look forward to working with the team to continue building its international profile while staying true to what makes Thai hospitality so distinctive. I’m also excited to be leading Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside as they prepare to welcome their first residents and establish themselves among the city’s most distinctive new addresses.”

For more information, visit dusit.com/dusitthani-bangkok.

About Dusit Thani Bangkok

Located overlooking Lumpini Park in central Bangkok, Dusit Thani Bangkok is Dusit International’s reimagined flagship hotel, reopened in September 2024 following the redevelopment of the original property, which operated for nearly five decades.

The luxury hotel forms part of Dusit Central Park – a landmark mixed-use development comprising branded residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a retail centre, an office tower, and one of Thailand’s largest rooftop parks.

The property has been awarded a Michelin Key, while its signature restaurant, Cannubi by Umberto Bombana, holds a Michelin Star. It was also included on the extended list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025, further cementing its status among Bangkok’s leading luxury destinations.

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit International)