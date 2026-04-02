Millennium hires Chief Commercial Officer

SINGAPORE, 3 April 2026: Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), an international hospitality group with 145 hotels across key gateway cities worldwide, has announced the appointment of Cinn Tan as Chief Commercial Officer.

Tan has more than three decades of international hospitality experience across Asia Pacific, China, Europe, and the US.

Photo credit: MHR. Cinn Tan, Chief Commercial Officer.

She has held senior leadership roles within leading hospitality groups. She has a strong track record of advancing commercial capabilities, strengthening brand equity, and building high-performing teams across multiple markets.

Before joining MHR, she served as Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer at Pan Pacific Hotels Group, where she led integrated commercial and marketing functions, including branding, loyalty, sales, revenue management, distribution, and digital marketing. She has also held senior leadership roles at Jin Jiang International and The Ascott Limited.

About Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is a dynamic, global hospitality group with properties spanning four continents and 80 destinations. MHR owns, manages, and operates over 145 properties worldwide, including in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Beijing, and Singapore. MHR is a Hong Leong Group subsidiary of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited.

(Source: MHR)