De Brito joins Pullman Ninh Binh

HANOI, 6 April 2026: Pullman Hotels & Resorts has appointed David Stanley De Brito as General Manager of Pullman Ninh Binh, the first internationally branded hotel in Ninh Binh, Vietnam, opening on 1 May 2026.

De Brito brings more than 30 years of international hospitality experience to the role, with a strong track record in hotel openings, operational leadership, and commercial performance across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

David Stanley De Brito.

Before joining Pullman Ninh Binh, he served as Area General Manager for Accor in Japan, where he oversaw operations across a portfolio of hotels, including Grand Mercure Ise Shima.

The 283-key Pullman Ninh Binh is a new landmark in the heart of this up-and-coming Vietnamese destination. De Brito will be responsible for leading the overall operations and strategic direction of Pullman Ninh Binh, with a focus on establishing the hotel as a leading address for both business and leisure travellers in Northern Vietnam.

(Source: Pullman Hotels & Resorts)