IHG opens voco in Nha Trang

NHA TRANG, 6 April 2026: IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG, marking the third property under the brand to open in Vietnam.

Located in Nha Trang’s newly developed northern coastal precinct, just 10 minutes from Tran Phu Street, the 31-floor voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang is a member of the premium collection of IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Photo by voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG.

Set along the shoreline, the 250-room property offers access to the city’s key attractions while providing a more relaxed coastal setting, with all guestrooms featuring ocean views.

“We are thrilled to open voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang and bring a reliable but different stay experience to the lively coastal city. The hotel reflects the brand’s thoughtful, unstuffy and charming personality, with a focus on hosted service and sustainability. Our bayfront location offers guests the best of both worlds: the tranquillity of the coast and easy access to Nha Trang’s vibrant attractions.

We look forward to contributing to the city’s continued growth as one of Vietnam’s most dynamic coastal destinations,” shared voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG General Manager Justin Malcolm.

The hotel’s five outlets offer a taste of the “voco life”. Infini Bleu, the pool bar with sea views, sets the stage for relaxed sunset moments with sips by the skyline.

The hotel’s speciality restaurant, ‘La Bonita’, brings Mediterranean dining with Italian and Spanish flavours, while ‘The Show’, an all-day-dining restaurant, delivers live cooking performances. Socialite, the hotel’s lobby lounge, transitions from a relaxed daytime café into an intimate evening bar, offering craft beverages and light bites.

(Source: IHG)