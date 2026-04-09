AirAsia wins Influential Brand award

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2026: AirAsia was once again named the Top Influential Brand in the Airline category at the 2026 Asia CEO Summit & Awards Ceremony organised by Influential Brands

Marking the airline’s second consecutive win in the category, the award continues to recognise AirAsia’s position as the largest foreign low-cost carrier by market share in Singapore. It reflects its continued commitment to delivering affordable, accessible and high-quality travel experiences for guests across the region.

Photo credit: AirAsia. (Middle): Shahidah Musa, Senior Manager, Marketing of AirAsia in Singapore, accepted the Top Influential Brand award in the Airline category last night at the 2026 Asia CEO Summit & Awards Ceremony.

The Top Influential Brand award, presented annually by Influential Brands during the Asia CEO Summit & Awards Ceremony, honours companies that have significantly shaped consumer preferences and industry benchmarks. The award recognises brands that demonstrate strong brand equity, innovation and sustained customer engagement across a range of sectors.

(Source: AirAsia)