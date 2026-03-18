British Airways plans winter 2026 expansion

SINGAPORE, 19 March 2026: British Airways will schedule a significant expansion to its network during the winter timetable 2026, with the addition of two new destinations: Melbourne in Australia and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

In addition, the airline will schedule more flights to Cape Town (South Africa), Haneda (Tokyo), Bridgetown (Barbados), Kingston (Jamaica) and San José (Costa Rica).

Photo credit: BA. View of Melbourne city skyline at twilight in Australia.

The new schedule reflects a 9%* growth in British Airways’ long-haul route network.

These planned new routes and frequency growth for winter 2026 are in addition to short-term capacity increases to destinations resulting from the Gulf crisis.

British Airways added seven extra return services to Bangkok and Singapore last week and will continue to review its schedule and add additional flights to destinations as needed.

Demand for travel remains strong, and as customers look for alternative holiday destinations in the immediate term, British Airways Holidays has seen a rise in searches for popular destinations like Antigua and Gran Canaria, which have increased by 63% and 50%, respectively.

British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff said: “We’re delighted to announce sizeable growth to our flying schedule for winter 2026, including two notable new destinations that I’m confident will prove popular with our customers. We’re also increasing services across several high-demand routes around the world. Together, these changes represent a significant investment in our long-haul leisure network, adding even more options and choice for our customers.

“Elsewhere, we know there is short-term demand as a result of the situation in the Middle East. To support customers with alternative routes from popular destinations, we have already launched additional flights, and we will continue to monitor customer demand and add flights to our schedule if we’re able to do so.”

New services during winter 2026-2027

Melbourne, Australia: British Airways will commence flights to Melbourne in Australia from 9 January 2027, launching in time for the Australian Open and the Melbourne Grand Prix. Daily flights will operate year-round from London Heathrow, via Kuala Lumpur.

Melbourne is the capital of the state of Victoria, and is known as the country’s cultural hub and is world-renowned for its coffee scene. It’s also the gateway to southern Australia and its array of attractions, including Grampians National Park, the Great Ocean Road, and the High Country, with its breathtaking landscapes and famed vineyards.

Customers have a choice of four cabins – World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), Club World (business class) and First. Return fares start from UKP1,130 (including taxes and carrier fees). Sales opened on 17 March.

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Launching on 23 October 2026, British Airways will fly three times per week from London Gatwick to Colombo, the gateway city to Sri Lanka.

The route will operate only during the winter season, taking customers directly to the Indian Ocean island, home to picturesque beaches, scenic wildlife, culture, and rich cuisine.

Return fares start from UKP620 (including taxes and carrier fees). Sales opened on 17 March.

More flights

In a significant planned expansion to the winter 2026 schedule, the airline is increasing frequencies across several of its popular routes.

A third daily flight from London Heathrow to Cape Town, South Africa, will start in December.

London Heathrow to Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, increases to double-daily from the end of March and continues throughout the winter schedule.

A daily Barbados flight from London Gatwick will commence on 25 October, a new route that will complement the existing London Heathrow service to the Caribbean island. It will have onward tags to Grenada, Guyana and Tobago.

There is more dedicated capacity to St Lucia in the Caribbean, as daily flights become a standalone service from 25 October.

San José in Costa Rica increases to five per week, and moves to London Heathrow.

Kingston in Jamaica and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, both served from London Gatwick, will go up to four per week.

To the US, New Orleans flights increase to four per week, Baltimore becomes daily, and Houston moves to 12 per week.

Delhi continues with three daily flights, as the frequency growth introduced at the start of the summer season remains in place.

London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi will return for its planned winter schedule, operating daily from 25 October.

Flights reduced to the Middle East

British Airways has extended the temporary reduction in flights to the region, with flights to Amman, Bahrain, Dubai and Tel Aviv cancelled up to and including 31 May, and flights to Doha cancelled until 30 April.

Most searched destinations

British Airways Holidays has seen a boost in interest for holidays to the Caribbean, with Barbados searches on ba.com up 46% and Antigua searches up 63% versus last year. Searches for Indian Ocean holidays have also increased, with the Maldives up 32% and Mauritius up 42% versus last year. Closer to home, holiday searches to the Canary Islands are on the rise, with Tenerife up 38% and Gran Canaria up 50% versus last year.

The airline has also seen similar trends in flight searches, with the Maldives up 74%, Barbados up 18%, and St Lucia up 26% compared to February 2026. Overall, searches for flights from the UK to the Caribbean, South West Pacific and South Asia have increased by 40%, and for short-lead travel in the next two weeks, figures are up 155%.

(Source: British Airways)