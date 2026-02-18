BANGKOK, 19 February 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, proudly supported Reignwood Icons of Football 2026, a unique international golf tournament that brought together 24 legendary football superstars from around the world to compete at Robinswood Golf Club, Bangkok.

During the event, CentaraThe1 members enjoyed an unforgettable sports weekend, combining exclusive accommodation experiences at five participating Centara properties in Bangkok with privileged access to Reignwood Icons of Football 2026 Bangkok. Guests were treated to a front-row experience of the global golfing showdown between Team England and Team World, featuring 24 football legends including Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Fowler, Ryan Giggs, Gareth Bale, John Terry, Joe Hart, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Jimmy Bullard, David Ginola, Dwight Yorke, Gabriel Batistuta, Luís Figo, and many more.

In addition to the exceptional stay experience, Centara brought its signature hospitality to the event through curated lifestyle offerings for CentaraThe1 members and attendees. Highlights included refined Spanish cuisine—both traditional and contemporary—from UNO MAS, as well as moments of relaxation and rejuvenation from SPA Cenvaree, Centara’s wellness and sustainable wellbeing brand, both presented by Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

