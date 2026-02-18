BANGKOK, 19 February 2026: Dusit Thani Kyoto, a refined urban sanctuary that blends Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with Japan’s deep-rooted culture of omotenashi — the wholehearted art of looking after guests — has earned two four-star ratings in the 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards.

The two awards recognise both the hotel experience and its integrated wellness offering in the same evaluation cycle.

The hotel received a four-star rating for the second consecutive year, following its initial recognition in 2025, while its wellness experience, Devarana Wellness, earned a four-star rating for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the hotel’s continued evolution and commitment to refined, experience-led luxury.

Opened in September 2023 as Dusit’s first luxury hotel in Japan, Dusit Thani Kyoto offers guests a serene urban retreat shaped by thoughtful design and careful detailing, where calm confidence, cultural sensitivity, and personalised service are underpinned by an approach that places well-being and sustainability at the heart of the guest journey.

Alongside its integrated wellness offering, which blends traditional Thai therapies with Japanese healing rituals, the same philosophy extends to the hotel’s culinary experiences. Here, seasonality, craftsmanship, and cultural exchange shape dining journeys, including the omakase experience at Kōyō, inspired by Kyoto’s micro-seasons, and the hotel’s signature Thai restaurant, Ayatana, which subtly reflects Dusit’s culinary heritage.

These experiences are supported by a strong focus on mindful sourcing, including fresh herbs and vegetables from a collaboration with Ohara Farm and organic tea leaves from the hotel’s own tea farm in Wazuka, both of which guests can visit as part of immersive nature experiences.

The Forbes Travel Guide recognition builds on a growing body of international acclaim for Dusit Thani Kyoto, including Michelin Key distinctions in 2025 and 2026, as well as a ranking among Japan’s Best City Hotels at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, reinforcing the hotel’s standing within Japan’s luxury hospitality landscape.

“This latest recognition reflects the steady progress our team has made in delivering service that feels thoughtful and personal across both the hotel stay and our integrated well-being experience,” said Dusit Thani Kyoto and ASAI Kyoto Shijo. Cluster General Manager, Makoto Yamashita. “For us, modern luxury is not about excess. It is about care, cultural understanding, and the confidence to act with intention. Our sense of luxury comes from creating experiences that feel effortless and genuinely welcoming, guided by the same sense of care and responsibility that underpins Dusit’s approach to Thai-inspired gracious hospitality around the world.”

In Japan, in addition to Dusit Thani Kyoto, Dusit operates ASAI Kyoto Shijo, a lifestyle hotel in the city’s Shijo-Karasuma area, near the historic Nishiki Market. Dusit’s presence in the country is set to expand further with the upcoming opening of WE Hotel Lake Toya — Dusit Collection, which will mark the group’s first property in Japan under the luxury Dusit Collection brand and offer a design-led retreat centred on nature, wellness, and understated luxury overlooking Lake Toya in Hokkaido.

About Dusit Thani Kyoto

Opened on 1 September 2023, Dusit Thani Kyoto is Dusit’s first luxury hotel in Japan, located in a historic district near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Nishi Hongwan-ji Temple, approximately 850 metres from Kyoto Station. The hotel features 147 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, designed with a thoughtful blend of Japanese sensibility and Thai-inspired gracious hospitality. The integrated Devarana Wellness experience offers restorative therapies for the mind and body, while curated programmes provide immersive encounters with Kyoto’s cultural and natural richness.

For more information, visit Dusit Thani Kyoto.

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit International)