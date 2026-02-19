POKHARA, Nepal, 20 February 2026: Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection, celebrated its grand opening on 6 February 2026 with a ceremony attended by senior leaders from the tourism and hospitality sector, industry partners, and media.

Located just 35 minutes from Pokhara, Centara’s debut property in Nepal seamlessly blends the beauty of the surrounding mountains with authentic local heritage and Thai-inspired hospitality, revealing a side of the destination beyond its iconic Lakeside.

Among the speakers were Mani Raj Lamichhanne, Chief of the Nepal Tourism Board; Gandaki Province resort owner and philanthropist Robert Kee; and Michael Henssler, Chief Operating Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

They each emphasised confidence in Nepal’s growing tourism landscape and the country’s appeal as a distinctive global destination. Traditional performances were also featured in the programme, reflecting the richness of Nepali culture and complementing Centara’s world-class service.

“The launch of Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara marks an important milestone as Centara Hotel & Resorts’ first property in this breathtaking destination. We are proud to introduce a resort experience that celebrates Nepali culture while delivering the Thai-inspired service and hospitality for which Centara is known. We aim to create meaningful stays that connect guests with the stunning landscape, vibrant traditions, and local communities that make Pokhara so special,” said Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection General Manager Prapaijit Thongma.

Perched high in the hills of Kaskikot, this secluded sanctuary offers sweeping views of the Annapurna Range and the iconic Machhapuchhre (Fishtail Mountain). It features 42 rooms, suites, and villas that blend contemporary comfort with authentic Nepali charm. A collection of dining venues, including a bar and lounge and a scenic tea house, is complemented by an outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, and Cense by Spa Cenvaree, where rejuvenating holistic therapies, yoga, and sound-healing sessions restore the mind, body, and spirit. Beyond the resort, excursions feature guided village walks and scenic hikes along the Sarangkot Loop, paragliding over Phewa Lake, and trekking to Annapurna Base Camp.

Guided by a strong social enterprise ethos, Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara actively supports local livelihoods and sustainable tourism initiatives, contributing to long-term socio-economic development in the region. With its striking natural surroundings, culturally rooted experiences, and warm hospitality, the resort introduces a distinctive new retreat, inviting travellers to connect to the spirit of the Himalayas through authentic experiences, wellness, and adventure.

To mark the opening, Centara is introducing Spirit of the Himalayas, an exclusive offer inviting guests to be among the first to experience this breathtaking mountain hideaway.

The offer includes ‘Stay 3, Pay 2’, complimentary airport transfers, and exclusive CentaraThe1 member privileges, including an additional 15% savings and triple CentaraThe1 points.

The offer is available for bookings from now until 31 March 2026, for stays until 30 April 2026.

For more information or to book, visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/the-centara-collection/hhn.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)