Pedal your way arround Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, 28 January 2026: Cyclists from Chennai, India, embarked on a Sabah journey on Monday, exploring the state on two wheels as part of the Ride Sabah North Borneo Cycling FAM Tour.

The six-day/five-night familiarisation tour is curated by Tourism Malaysia–Chennai and involves participants from the Chennai Cycling Association.

Chennai cyclists at the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) building with STB chief executive officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit (9th right); STB deputy chief executive officer (Product & Research) Humphrey Ginibun (8th right); Director of Tourism Malaysia-Chennai, Hishamuddin Mustafa (10th left); and Director of Tourism Malaysia Sabah, Haryanty Abu Bakar (9th left).

The ride officially commenced in the state capital, with cyclists flagged off from the Sabah Tourism Board building by chief executive officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit.

The tour, with the theme “Sabah Cycling Paradise, Malaysia Truly Asia”, covers key destinations including Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Kudat, Kundasang, and Tamparuli, offering participants a mix of coastal scenery, highlands, and cultural towns.

Royal Brunei Airlines supports the participation of delegates and cycling influencers from India.

Sabah Tourism Board will also participate in the Outbound Travel Mart 2026 in Mumbai next week, and officially launch the ‘Ride Sabah North Borneo Cycling Tour’to India’s outbound tour operators attending the show.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)