IHG charts its vision for Thailand

BANGKOK, 28 January 2026: HG Hotels & Resorts CEO Elie Maalouf views Thailand as a land of opportunity and remains committed to growing IHG’s world-class brand portfolio in 2026 and beyond.

IHG manages 40 hotels in Thailand, and another 39 are in the pipeline.

Photo credit: IHG. IHG CEO Elie Maalouf.

Maalouf forecasts the company will double its presence in Thailand within the next three to five years.

“This is going to be a big year for IHG in Thailand, a land of opportunity, as the country targets 36 million international visitors, a 10% increase year-on-year, and over 205 million domestic trips,” Maalouf explained. “This year, we are on track to open five hotels across our Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express brands in Bangkok.

“Bangkok’s hotel supply continues to grow rapidly, with more than 3,000 rooms added in 2025 in the city’s CBD, bringing the total to over 83,000 rooms.

“Many owners are investing in renovations and rebranding programmes to enhance asset value. We’re actively pursuing strategic partnerships with local developers and investors to facilitate entry into new destinations, aligned with local priorities.”

Maalouf sees opportunities for the global business throughout the Asia Pacific and highlights IHG’s strategy to secure long-term growth.

“Despite global macroeconomic challenges, Asia Pacific was the world’s fastest-growing tourism destination in 2025, fuelled by fundamental drivers such as accelerating GDP, population growth and an expanding middle class.

“Travel is expected to remain one of Asia Pacific’s strongest growth engines this year and beyond – and IHG intends to be at the heart of it,” he concluded.

(Source: IHG)